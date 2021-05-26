A wealth of incoming new coronavirus aid is making it possible for the Ladysmith School Board to address staffing shortfalls that have occurred as a result of recent spending cuts.
The funds are flowing in through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act enacted on March 27, 2020, and the ESSER II Fund under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act enacted on Dec. 27, 2020. An ESSER III Fund payment is pending.
The school board received a preliminary update Wednesday on the district’s $708,922 ESSER II budget of which $69,109 is already spent and the remaining $639,813 is spoken for. The funds also address curriculum updates.
The funds break down to $379,146 for technology, curriculum and facility upgrades and $362,627 for salaries and fringes.
The technology money covers hot spots and 30 new Chromebooks.
The curriculum money covers K-5 math, middle school English/Language Arts, high school English/Language Arts, high school tech ed and a credit recovery program.
Facility upgrades include a new elementary school boiler, new exterior doors and gym ventilation painting at the middle/high school and security electronic door lock controls.
Salaries and fringes cover portions of existing and new positions including a classroom aide, nurse’s aid, three custodians already funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Other staffing includes portions of other positions like an elementary classroom aide, nurse’s aid, elementary custodian, high school custodian, groundskeeper, reading interventionist, guidance counselor, special education teacher and summer school wages.
The rub is the money runs out in two years, after which the district will be forced to continue funding the additions in its annual operating budget or cut spending again.
School District Administrator Laura Stunkel told the school board the spreadsheet she presented was preliminary and changing daily.
“The promise isn’t there,” Stunkel said about funds after the 2-year period.
Most of the district’s ESSER I money went to technology upgrades, including 1-to-1 electronic devices for each student in grades 9-12. As a result, the ESSER II budget is light on technology and more focused on staff and curriculum.
The ESSER II funds are allowing the district to restore a fulltime middle/high school guidance counselor position cut last year, a fulltime middle school reading interventionist and a middle school special education teacher. Also being added are custodians at both schools and an aide and nurses aide, each at the elementary. A groundskeeper is being added at Ladysmith Middle & High School.
Summer school wages also are being funded through ESSER II.
“These are the positions we thought would help out the most after COVID-19, the reading interventionist, he guidance counselor and the special education teacher,” Stunkel said.
A new “Math Expressions” curriculum is being purchased for kindergarten through fifth grade. A web-based science curriculum supplement is being added district-wide at all grades. Curriculum for middle school English-Language Arts and high school business also are being explored.
The math curriculum funding is for 5 years. It is not yet clear how long the English-Language Arts curriculum will be funded through as a vendor has yet to be chosen.
School board member Chrysa Ostenso noted the curriculum is behind in many areas.
“I am so thrilled we are able to update the curriculum that we never seem able to do in a timely manner. I think we are way behind,” Ostenso said. “I just hope we are adding enough staff.”
It can be demanding on staff if many curriculum areas are upgraded at the same time because elementary school teachers provide instruction in multiple subjects.
While curriculum upgrades remain for years once purchased, funding for employment positions are an annual expense.
School board member Jeff Wallin questioned continued funding of the new positions being added through the ESSER II money.
“What will we do for funds to cover their salaries going forward in the next years?” Wallin said.
New hires are being told the funding isn’t set in stone, according to Stunkel. She added the funds are secured for 2 years and in the third year the board will have to decide if these positions are worth keeping due to student success or consider cutting if funds are needed elsewhere.
“When we are hiring and talking with the staff we are definitely letting them know the funding is available for two years. We want to be able to continue funding, but there are no promises,” Stunkel said.
The district has struggled to fill its reading interventionist position last held part-time by Marilyn Harris. The new position would be funded 75 percent from ESSER and 25 percent from Title I.
“When she left we have tried to fill that position. Because it is only 50 percent we have a hard time filling it. I think our district is pretty committed to making that position pretty firm,” Stunkel said.
Stunkel added the guidance counselor position was downsized at the wrong time after Doug Dieckman resigned last year to take a job elsewhere.
“Had we known COVID-19 was coming there is no way we would have advocated for one less guidance counselor.To meet the needs of kids we really felt this is an important position that is much, much needed,” Stunkel said.
Stunkel told the board the best way to provide mental support to students is through counseling.
“It is such a position that fits so nicely in a school. It is much harder to bring in a social worker. We are looking for a guidance counselor that really has a love in supporting students’ mental health component, looking at our community resources to bring in appropriate help to have those needs addressed,” Stunkel said.
Every school district will face similar funding decisions when the ESSER money sunsets, Stunkel told the board.
Some ESSER II funds are set aside to help with summer school credit recovery for struggling students, building asbestos sampling, elementary school boiler upgrades, building door upgrades, gymnasium ventilation painting and security electronic door lock controls.
