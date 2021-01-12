AMVETS Vacho-Lybert Post 127 in Ladysmith makes a $2,000 donation to local Wreaths Across America organizers, which is seeking funds to help purchase up to 1,300 wreaths for next winter’s ceremonies planned for all veteran’s graves at cemeteries in Ingram, Ladysmith and Tony. Participating in the Jan. 6 AMVETS donation are (in front, from left), Dawn Nichols, Judy Novak, Susan Nigro and Linda Serak; and (in back) John Vacho, Don Nichols, Dale Bisson and Patti Bisson. The funds are from the post’s Honor the Fallen September 2020 ride. A national Wreaths Across America dollar-for-dollar match campaign runs through Friday, Jan. 15.