In the recent months, the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments have been faced with the difficult question of, “what can be done about the methamphetamine problem in our community?”
The departments understand and recognize this issue is a problem in our community. The departments are partnering to take on the task of working on ways to keep the citizens of Rusk County safe and rid the community of this dangerous drug.
The solution is likely a joint effort between law enforcement, health and human services, judicial system and legislature, Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien believes.
Due to stronger enforcement efforts and utilization of the Rusk County K9 units, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Ladysmith Police Department have arrested 30 individuals since Dec. 22 for methamphetamine and drug related offenses in Ladysmith and around Rusk County.
Law enforcement officials really began noticing the effects of “drugged driving,” according to Julien. These involved drivers operating motor vehicles generally under the influence of methamphetamine, but also marijuana, said Julien in presenting his department’s 2020 annual report to the Ladysmith city council in February.
“I think our officers have been more trained on detecting drugged driving,” Julien said. “There are some different trainings the Department of Justice holds, and I think those numbers will continue to increase as we move forward, unfortunately.”
Department activity has been very active in the first two months of the year, and a lot of it is drug-related, according to Julien.
Many of these cases in the past few months yielded substantial amounts of methamphetamine.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), in some areas of the United States, methamphetamine is the drug that contributes most to violent crimes and an increase in transmission of infectious diseases, such as hepatitis and HIV/AIDS. More than 14,7 million people, or 5.4 percent of the population have tried methamphetamine at least once making it the most commonly misused stimulant drug in the world.
The NIDA reports that in 2005 alone, methamphetamine costs communities in the United States $23.4 billion when considering the increase in crime, unemployment, child neglect or abuse and a host of other social problems that the drug often leads it’s users too.
Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace said, “the K9’s have been a huge part of drug recovery.” While the departments have successfully taken a substantial amount of narcotics off the streets, it remains a huge problem for the area, said Wallace.
Rusk County has two K9 deputies with dual certifications with the U.S. Canine Association and the National Canine Police Association to help bring credibility to the recovered evidence in drug-related cases in the courtroom.
The county’s K9 deputies are trained to detect methamphetamine as well as cocaine, marijuana and heroine. Both K9 deputies have been influential in seizing a large amount of narcotics and U.S. currency related to the drug trade.
Julien attributes the spike in meth arrests to greater enforcement and role of the K-9 officers. At the same time, there has been little drug activity involving heroin.
“The K-9s are really helping us out with the enforcement,” Julien said. “Honestly, I think we have arrested more people in the last six months for methamphetamine than we have in the last two years,” Julien said.
At the very beginning of the program, the K9 deputy receives about six to seven weeks of training with the handler. As partners, they are required to have 16 hours of training each month. Eight of those hours are with a regional K9 group. The region includes K9’s and handlers from area counties one day a month.
“It is a system issue,” Julien said. “We are dealing with a lot of the same people, but unfortunately when you take out one really big methamphetamine dealer in a small town like this and somebody hops in behind him to take over. That is just the way the drug world is.”
Wallace agrees with Julien in that, when someone is arrested, someone else steps up to take their place.
Julien believes the local time, effort and money invested in rehabilitation efforts like drug court has shown mixed results.
“I haven’t seen any extreme benefits from that,” Julien said. “Locally, we have put our eggs in a basket for rehabilitation. If the problem is still here the problem is probably worse than it ever has been.”
For those wanting to support the Rusk County K9 program, dog food, dog supplies and even monetary donations for the can be dropped off at the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
Both law enforcement departments will continue to work together to combat this ongoing problem. Both departments urge citizens to come forward if they have any information in regard to drug activity.
“I was a drug investigator for three years, and this is the worst I have ever seen it with the amount of users,” Julien said.
Julien cites past meth busts at traffic stops, where arrests were made involving less than a gram of the drug. “Now we are talking pound-level dealers. It is scary, very scary,” Julien said.
