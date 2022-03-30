A Ladysmith resident and business owner announced his candidacy this week for the Wisconsin State Senate 29th District seat.
Jon P. Kaiser, 27, is an investment advisor, realtor and event planner. He is a Republican running for the seat to be vacated by retiring Senator Jerry Petrowski (R-Marathon).
“The Northwoods needs an Ambassador to bring tourism and economic development back to God’s Country,” Kaiser said in his announcement. “We have the workforce and the resources available to grow as a regional powerhouse, and we live in one of the most beautiful parts of the country right here in the 29th Senate District.”
Kaiser added he lives in the area and want to see it thrive.
“I’ve been involved in multi-million dollar developments. I’ve worked with municipalities to rebuild roads without breaking the taxpayers’ bank. I’ve been an advocate for increased tourism spending in northern Wisconsin long before I thought about running for office,” Kaiser said.
Kaiser returned to Wisconsin in 2018 after three years in Palm Beach County, Florida, working with one of the largest private developers in the country. He now serves on the board of the Ladysmith Community Industrial Development Corporation, facilitating economic development projects in the area. He also serves on the board of the Realtors Association of Northwest Wisconsin Political Action Committee.
In 2021, Kaiser launched an event promotions business, JK Productions, LLC, and announced the return of Northwoods Rock Rally, which was once the largest event in Rusk County. Later that year, he was appointed to the board of the Flambeau Valley Arts Association, who is celebrating its 50th season.
“I want to break down the barriers and stereotypes that have been created for Republicans,” Kaiser said. “We support education, the arts and the environment, but unfortunately because we don’t agree with the left on how to support these things, we’re painted as anti-education, anti-arts and anti-environment.”
Kaiser believes he “may be the Democratic Party’s worst nightmare.” “If there were more Republicans willing to tackle these issues, I’m not sure there would be any Democrats left,” he said.
In addition to his business and community involvement, Kaiser has been politically active since he was in high school. He brought former Congressman Sean Duffy to speak to students at Ladysmith High School in 2013. That summer, he was appointed vice chairman of the Wisconsin Federation of College Republicans. He served on the board of that organization under two chairmen, Tim Duffy and Matt Walker.
In Florida, he was elected president of the Palm Beach County Young Republicans, where he worked with candidates from local city council to President Donald Trump, in his home county.
“I believe I bring the dealmaking abilities of Donald Trump, the common sense approach of Jimmy Boy Edming, the policy focus of Tom Tiffany and the ability to stand up for what’s right like Scott Walker,” Kaiser said. “It’s not easy to step up and run for public office, but I truly believe that I bring something to the table that many others can’t — the ability to get things done without being influenced by bad actors.”
Petrowski announced March 10 he will not seek re-election He was elected to the State Assembly in 1998 and to the State Senate in 2012.
There are 33 State Senators who are elected to staggered four-year terms. Candidates must be a resident for one year within the state and a qualified elector of the district at the time of taking office.
Located in north-central Wisconsin, the district comprises all of Rusk, and Taylor counties, along with most of Sawyer and Marathon counties, and parts of northwest Clark County and northern Wood County. The district includes the city of Wausau and part of the city of Marshfield, but is otherwise very rural.
Previously, the 29th district was served by Republican Pam Galloway, from 2011 to 2012, Democrat Russ Decker, from 1991 to 2011 and Republican Walter Chilsen, from 1967 to 1990
The primary election will be Tuesday, Aug. 9. The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.