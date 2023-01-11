Ladysmith Middle School will be hosting a WSMA District Solo & Ensemble Festival on Friday, Jan. 20. Spectators are welcome.
Show your support for music education as students from area schools perform vocal and instrumental solos, duets, trios and small ensembles before WSMA-assigned adjudicators.
