The Ladysmith School Board heard a presentation at its most recent meeting about a proposal to return a law enforcement resource officer to buildings for the 2022-23 school year.
Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien told the board on Wednesday, June 15, there are many advantages to having an officer in schools. Among them are building trust with students and staff, acting as a deterrent and assisting with behavioral issues.
As currently proposed, adding the position would cost the school district $24,000 per year for 2-3 hours per day at $25-$30 per hour. It would be funded through federal ESSER COVID-19 aid. School officials say they will research grants for future expansion.
There was no decision made at the meeting, but board action is needed by August for the position to be created. The board’s discussion comes several months after parents spoke to the board about improving building security after an assault on campus and less than a month after a deadly school shooting in Texas.
“The main reason we need to get back in the schools is for the safety of students and the staff,” Julien said. “Having an officer back in the school district is going to build that trust.”
There are “so many advantages” to having an officer in schools, according to Julien.
“These kids need to see cops. They need to be able to trust cops. They need to be able to come forward to tell us what their problems are, whether they are here at school with bullying, something going on at home or mental health problems,” Julien said. “There are so many mental health problems going on in our community and in the country. Maybe a child who doesn’t feel comfortable going to their teacher maybe will have a relationship with a law enforcement officer and be able to come forward to us so we can help them out.”
Last November, parents appeared at a school board meeting and expressed concerns about student safety. Several commented about an incident when a student returned from a bathroom “battered and bloodied,” complaining the attacker was not immediately removed from the building. Board members at the November meeting also sounded alarms about student behavior, publicly commenting problems had gone beyond planning and bad behavior consumes large amounts of staff time.
School officials cited most the problems are have been caused by a small number of students.
Ladysmith schools once had a city officer full-time in buildings that eventually decreased to part-time. In 2016 all contracted school resource officer duties with the school district ended.
School District Administrator Laura Stunkel is proposing an officer in schools part-time. She said it will provide for more police monitoring in school zones.
An officer would be available at various times on weekdays, focusing on arrivals, lunch periods and departures.
An officer would monitor the front entrance, security cameras and doors and security of the building.
After school supervisors would still be on hand to monitor the crowd for safety at athletics, programs, concerts, graduation and other school events with more police presence when students are dismissed.
“The focus of this position will be as a professional resource to staff and students in the area of prevention. The officer is there to build relationships with the school community and make everyone feel safe,” Stunkel said.
Julien told the board, students shouldn’t be surprised to see an officer at school or think an officer is there because of a problem.
“Kids should feel comfortable being around me. They shouldn’t be scared,” Julien said. “It might make kids want to approach a law enforcement officer if they are having issues so they don’t snowball. We can put out small fires before the big fires start.”
Having an officer in schools “is a direction we need to take,” according to Julien.
“Dedicating us here a little bit more is going to help keep people in check, and it is going to be better for the school community,” Julien said.
School Board President Dustin Mataczynski believes the proposal will give students more time to socialize with law enforcement at times when officers are not actively responding to a call at school.
“When [officers] are on campus and don’t need to be here for a call [they] have a little better opportunity to talk with the kids,” Mataczynski said.
School board member Jen Pearson, a parent who addressed the school board last winter about bettering security, said she appreciates having officers available.
“We are not immune to bad things happening,” Pearson said.
School board member Chrysa Ostenso questioned door security. She asked if students and staff are using other doors besides the main entrance and if those doors automatically lock.
Stunkel said “propping doors is never OK” and older doors will be replaced in the building referendum project.
Safety and security of students is the main priority, according to Stunkel.
“If you see something say something,” Stunkel said. “A lot of things can be prevented by teaching that to all your kids and your staff.”
Also at the meeting, the board heard a referendum project update from representatives of project manager Kraus-Anderson and architect Bray Associates.
The project is currently in the schematic design process, when design work is aligned with the budget.
“We have been working closely with administrative team and the subcommittee groups, said Jeff Peck, delivery team leader with Bray Architects. “We have been making good progress.”
The location and size of the new gym addition still is in flux with other sites being reviewed, according to Peck. He added the new classroom addition also is being studied to make sure the classes are the correct dimensions and in the right locations.
Schematic designs are scheduled to be presented to the board in July.
“At that point in time we can start putting together a budget to make sure the project we identified during schematic design is still within the budget,” Peck said.
Kraus-Anderson K-12 Education Group Vice President John Huenink told the board “inflation is real” affecting what materials cost and possibly affecting design.
“Bray came up with some really good ideas that I think are saving money,” Huenink said.
In other matters, the board:
— Unanimously approved administrator contracts. They include a 4.7 percent compensation increase for administrators, approved last month by the board. They include School District Administrator Laura Stunkel from $128,000 to $134,016; LMHS Principal Greg Posewitz from $105,216 to $110,161; LES Principal Nathan Steinmetz from $85,680 to $89,707; LMHS Assistant Principal Troy Gago from $66,300 to $69,416; Special Education Director/School Psychologist Kelli Vetterkind from $93,455 to $97,848; IT Director Jim Scherzer from $65,795 to $68,887; Maintenance Director Brian Srp from $53,060 to $55,554; and Food Service Director Shelly Hayden from $59,205 to $61,988
— Unanimously approved the Kraus-Anderson contract to oversee a $21 million in construction and renovation at Ladysmith Middle & High School and maintenance at Ladysmith Elementary School. Details of the contract will be an addendum for the board to approve at the end of the project.
— Unanimously approved the employee handbook. Changes mostly involved paid time off and personal and vacation days.
— Unanimously approved a new high school English-Language Arts curriculum, selecting ELA curriculum quotes from Houghton-Mifflin Harcourt for Literature GR 9-10 for 6-years for $33,330; and Literature 9-12 National for $6,600. The high school English Department wanted material that aligns to state standards, is user friendly, provides a variety of texts, has an online component and provides teacher guidance. Using edreports.org, three publishers met these criteria: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, American Reading Company, and Savvas Learning Company. We reviewed samples from these companies and selected Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s Into Literature for Grades 9 and 10. The purchase was made with federal COVID aid money.
— Unanimously approved a new high school math curriculum including statistics from Bedford, Freeman & Worth for $4,845 and tech math from National Geographic Learning for $5,977. The purchase was made with federal COVID aid money.
— Heard numerous reports including results of last year’s School Perceptions Survey, Achievement Gap Reduction, Response to Intervention and social media.
— Voted 6-1 to approve WIAA membership renewal for the 2022-23 school year. Membership is free.
— Voted unanimously to approve staffing changes including hiring Vince Ross as middle school math teacher and moving Shelli Hanson from fifth to second grade. Also approved were resignations of Melissa Duncan and Karen Duvall as special education paraprofessionals and Nick Moelter as second grade teacher. A phy ed teacher hired at the meeting has resigned.
— Future meeting dates will be July 20 and Aug. 17.
