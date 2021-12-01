Just like Santa’s sleigh, the Christmas and holiday season returns with Winter Magic on Saturday, Dec. 4 to spread good tidings.
Winter Magic returns with events and activities throughout Ladysmith in several locations.
The holiday gift show will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the former Ladysmith Elementary School.
Several fun activities will take place at Memorial Park, stop by for a free horse drawn wagon rides between 1 - 3 p.m., Christmas cookies, smores and music. The Grinch will hand out goodie bags to kids.
Also at Memorial Park, a living nativity scene will take place 1 - 3:30 p.m.
Hope Lutheran Church will hold a cookie walk beginning at 10 a.m. and continue until sold out.
Take a tour of the historic home, Carriage House to see a gingerbread house display 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Stop by the Toad House for a “toadally” awesome event “Do it Your Way” and enjoy a unique hot chocolate bar and a Christmas cookie treat 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Winter Magic specials will take place at area downtown including Flambeau Falls Massage beginning at 8 a.m. Smores kit will also be available in Centennial Square in downtown Ladysmith 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The annual Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. and will include complimentary cookies provided by Ladysmith Federal Savings and Loan.
