A Rusk County resident is the author of a newly released book called From Pigsville Heights. The book is a collection of short stories chronicling the author’s early life growing up in Milwaukee and on to his adulthood in Rusk County.
Jerry Gillis was born and raised in Milwaukee. He moved to Rusk County the day after he married his wife Eileen in 1969. The couple were a part of the Flambeau Lodge and have two children, Jason and Jerry and two grandchildren, Zach and Abby.
Gillis is currently a bus driver for the School District of Flambeau and was named the ‘Best School Bus Driver’ by WLDY in 2007. Gillis is also the clerk of the town of Big Falls and part owner of Flambeau Adventures LLC, where he rents canoes and kayaks.
Gillis is well-traveled, having been from the Grand Canyon to the emerald fields of Ireland and then to the cobbled streets of Vienna.
As well as a love of fishing, canoeing, hunting and reading, Gillis enjoys writing and searching for the truth. He has written life stories, poetry, news articles and editorials. Every year, Gillis holds a promotion for students called, ‘How Mr. Gillis lost his little finger,’ which encourages students to write inventive stories about his missing finger.
Gillis has long been a supporter of the staff and students at the Flambeau School District. He has donated a copy of his new book to the Flambeau School library in hopes to encourage his students by showing that even a bus driver can get published.
There will be a book signing and author event at Toad House in Ladysmith on Saturday, May 13 at 4 p.m. showcasing Gillis and his book. From Pigsville Heights is a collection of stories that shows how Gillis slowly yet humorously changed from a mischievous, thoughtless, reckless young person into a mischievous, occasionally reckless, but always sincere, adult.
