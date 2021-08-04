The Rusk County Jr. fair is back in full action this year and organizers hope everyone will come out and enjoy it. Youngsters having been working hard all year to get ready to show case their exhibits at the fair, which runs Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 12-15.
The Rusk County Jr. Fair is a fun affordable event for the whole family to enjoy.
“It is a great way to see all the hard work of the exhibitors and to showcase what can be exhibited at our fair,” said Judy Srp for the fair board.
Wednesday
The fair opens Wednesday to exhibitors only with all day conference judging on the south end of the fairgrounds.
Thursday
The fair opens with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m., Thursday. The day will be full of animal judging. The morning begins with the rabbit and poultry shows in the multi purpose building and the cat and dog show in the Log Building.
The swine show begins at 9 a.m. Judging will continue throughout the day with antiques, sheep and beef judging.
The Magic of Jim Mitchell will continue on the grounds during the day. He will end the day with a hypnosis show at 6 p.m. followed up with the Ag Olympics at 7 p.m. in the Round Dairy Barn, sponsored by the Bruce FFA and is loads of fun for youth. Any youth can put together a team and enter.
Friday
Friday opens with more judging during the day. Start off with the goats and exotics. The dairy show begins at 9 a.m. and horses at noon.
The free corn boil is held from 2-4 p.m.
Get ready to take your seats for the Rusk County Jr. Fair PRCA RODEO beginning at 7 p.m. Following the rodeo enjoy the Justmann Band in Lions Club Pavilion.
Saturday
Start the day on Saturday with the 4-H Fun Color Run with registration at 7:30 a.m. and run to begin at 8 a.m.
The dairy showmanship and the horse pleasure show also takes place.
Get into the Rodeo spirit with a meet and greet beginning at 11:00 AM with Miss Wisconsin Rodeo and Rodeo contestants this runs till 12:30 and is sponsored by Lampert Lumber.
Bring the youth for the state sanctioned Pedal Power Pull starting at noon with a sign-up at 11:30 a.m. by the JLO Pavilion.
For any kids wanting to see what its like to show an animal there is the Little Britches show in the Round Barn beginning at 2 p.m.
The free corn boil is held for a second day from 2-4 p.m.
Those with awesome BBQ skills, are being sought to participate in a cook-off. Contact the Rusk County Jr. Fair office for more information. The BBQ tasting is 2-4 p.m.
The Mud Bog begins at 12:30 p.m.
The band, 8 Seconds, plays at the Lions Club Pavilion from 1-4 p.m.
Joe’s Music will perform in the JLO pavilion from 4-6 p.m.
The Livestock Auction begins at 5 p.m. with the top beef, sheep, swine and goats up for sale followed by the small animal auction.
Another PRCA Rodeo kicks off at 7 p.m.
Following the rodeo enjoy the Justmann Band in Lions Club Pavilion.
Sunday
The Gymkhana show starts at 9 a.m., Sunday.
The Round Robin show begins at 10 a.m.
A Horse Pull starts at noon as part of a free grandstand event.
The dress a cow competition begins at 12:30 p.m. and is a fun show to watch. There will be a drawing for a $500 gift card donated by Ace Hardware for all those in attendance on Sunday.
There many other activities on the grounds as well, with vendor displays and the Educational tent. Land & Water Conservation will host a runoff demonstration, Friday at 3 p.m. Learn how to make arrows with Rocque Ridge Guides & Outfitters on Saturday at 11 a.m. A soap making demonstration will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, with Maple Hill Farm.
There will also be a kids activity area with a coloring contest. Be sure to check out the Lego competition which is open to all youth giving a chance to participate in the fair. Check the fair website for when entries are due. Prizes will be awarded. Check the fair website for dates and times of all events on the grounds at www.ruskcountyjrfair.com.
The fair offers affordable family fun for everyone.
Adult tickets, ages 7 and up, are $5. Season passes are $15. Children 6 years and younger are admitted free. There is no fee for parking.
There are additional admissions for some grandstand events.
Advance rodeo tickets may be purchased on-line at www.ruskcountyjrfair.com/. Ticket sales will end at 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6. You will be able to purchase tickets after this date at the fairgrounds in the Senior Youth Building.
One-day grandstand rodeo tickets are $10 for adult 13 years and older and $5 for children ages 5-12. VIP pricing is $15 for adults and $10 for children.
Two-day grandstand rodeo tickets are $15 for adult 13 years and older and $10 for children ages 5-12. VIP pricing is $25 for adults and $15 for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.