Two men were charged with distributing methamphetamine and other drug related charges last week in an investigation that officials had been conducting over a three-month period.

Kyle A. Eldridge, 21, Ladysmith, was charged with possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to distribute, manufacturing and delivering psilocybin, possessing a short-barreled shotgun, bail jumping, and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 20, 2023. Jeffrey H. Murphy, 59, Ladysmith, was charged with possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to distribute, bail jumping and possession of narcotic drugs on March 14, 2023.

