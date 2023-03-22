Two men were charged with distributing methamphetamine and other drug related charges last week in an investigation that officials had been conducting over a three-month period.
Kyle A. Eldridge, 21, Ladysmith, was charged with possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to distribute, manufacturing and delivering psilocybin, possessing a short-barreled shotgun, bail jumping, and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 20, 2023. Jeffrey H. Murphy, 59, Ladysmith, was charged with possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to distribute, bail jumping and possession of narcotic drugs on March 14, 2023.
Throughout the months of Jan. and Feb. 2023, investigators worked in an operation to root out distributors of methamphetamine in the Rusk County area. According to the criminal complaint, investigators documented Kyle Eldridge selling approximately $5,000 worth of methamphetamine and other items. Eldridge is recorded with audio selling meth, firearms, and offering to sell MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy. The criminal complaint shows that Eldridge was audio recorded meeting up with his supplier. Investigators were able to determine Eldridge’s source for the illegal drugs, which was Jeffrey H. Murphy.
Murphy was detained on March 10, 2023 during a traffic stop due to a cracked windshield. The criminal complaint states that Murphy and the other occupant in the vehicle seemed nervous. Murphy was visibly shaking. Murphy was asked if he or the other occupant in the vehicle possessed any illegal drugs. Murphy replied no and both he and the other occupant in the vehicle were asked to exit to which they complied. According to the complaint, the officers asked Murphy if they could use their K9 partner, Kona, to air sniff the vehicle. Murphy agreed. The K9 alerted the officer to the presents of a restricted controlled substance and further searching was conducted in which the K9 alerted deputies to a pile of clothes on the rear seat of the vehicle. The complaint lists the items recovered from Murphy’s vehicle: Two zip lock bags containing a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine, $4,700 in cash, a plastic bottle containing oxycodone and morphine and two unused glass globe methamphetamine smoking devices. Murphy was transported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for custodial interviews.
The other occupant of the vehicle was determined to be Murphy’s girlfriend, who has not yet been charged in the incident.
The complaint shows that during the interview Murphy advised he had been selling methamphetamine on and off for over a year. He gets his supply from sources in Minnesota and has pick up locations in St. Croix Falls and Turtle Lake and would meet at locations such as the Dairy Queen and the KFC. The complaint states that the meth that Murphy purchased was either used personally or sold to citizens in Rusk County. The criminal complaint says that specifically, Murphy sold the majority of the methamphetamine he received to Eldridge, who was his main distributor. Eldridge has purchased methamphetamine from Murphy approximately ten to twelve times over the course of the last six months.
On March 15, 2023, a search warrant was granted to search Eldridge’s residence and property. Items recovered during the search included glass globe smoking devices, a digital scale, clear gem style bags containing meth and a glass mason jar containing psilocybin. Eldridge was taken into custody.
The criminal complaint shows that Eldridge admitted to distributing methamphetamine on and off for the last two years. Eldridge claimed that the one methamphetamine source he was loyal to was Murphy. The last time he purchased meth was a week ago and he was currently waiting to reup his supply when Murphy returned from a drug run. The complaint reads that Eldridge said that the county is pretty ‘dry’ at the moment and advised that those involved with the possession, use and distribution of methamphetamine are scared as people keep getting arrested.
During the three month long investigation of Eldridge and Murphy, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Justice and the Division of Criminal Investigations seized a total of 444 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of MDMA, 24 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a modified shotgun and $4,700.
A cash bond has been set at $20,000 for Murphy with an initial court appearance on March 21, 2023. A cash bond has been set at $15,000 for Eldridge with an initial court appearance on March, 28, 2023.
