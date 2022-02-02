Two months after Ladysmith parents complained publicly about student bullying, school and law enforcement officials are in talks to assign a part-time officer in schools. This staffing is projected to cost the school district $24,000 as part of a contract for hours of service.
School District Administrator Laura Stunkel told the Ladysmith School Board last Wednesday, Jan. 26, the officer would be a professional resource to school staff and students. The officer would build relationships within the schools and make people feel safe, she said.
“We are looking at this for the fall,” Stunkel said. “It would really be about building relationships with kids, making connections with kids and having a positive police presence in the buildings.”
The school board will take up this matter for consideration in the spring or summer, about when it is planning staffing for the 2022-23 school year budget.
Stunkel told the board she has had talks with Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien about the proposal.
“His resources are stretched thin. Our resources are stretched thin,” Stunkel said.
The contract with police would need school board approval, according to Stunkel.
Last November, parents appeared at a school board meeting and expressed concerns about student safety. Several commented about an incident when a student returned from a bathroom “battered and bloodied,” complaining the attacker was not immediately removed from the building.
Board members at the November meeting also sounded alarms about student behavior, publicly commenting problems had gone beyond planning and bad behavior consumes large amounts of staff time.
Jen Pearson, one of several parents who complained, called for a full-time officer, not part-time.
“Kids safety has to be number one,” Pearson said. “Find a way to budget for a full-time officer.”
The school district uses a system called Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports that offers a set of ideas and tools intended to improve the behavior of students.
“It is a matter of leveraging that system,” Stunkel said.
School board member Mike Russell called the school resource officer a great idea.
“Anything we can do to lower the temperature would be a good thing,” he said.
School board member Melissa Rudack asked if the position can be full-time. She asked for Julien to attend a future meeting to discuss the matter, such as how to share time between buildings.
“There are very few things that can go wrong with an officer in school,” she said.
Julien is encouraged school administration and possibly the school board are actively working toward getting police officers back into the schools on a more routine basis.
“This is something that I have brought forward and got the process going,” Julien said. “Over the past few months, I have had many concerned parents and staff reach out to me about what we can do to make the Ladysmith School District a safer and more comfortable environment. Students and teachers alike should not be concerned about their safety and well being while learning or teaching in a school setting.”
School officials cited most the problems are have been caused by a small number of students.
Eleven students are responsible for about 95 percent of all the write ups, according to Ladysmith Middle & High School Principal Greg Posewitz.
Julien and Stunkel met recently to discuss the vision and expectations of how a school resource officer could be brought back to the Ladysmith schools.
“We both determined that with current needs and Ladysmith Police Department staffing it could be done on a part time basis,” Julien said “Although talks are still in the beginning stages, the cost of the part-time school resource officer position would be to the school district budget. At this time I would not be looking at adding any funding in the Police Department budget,” Jullien said.
Ladysmith schools had a city officer full-time in buildings that eventually decreased to part-time. In 2016 all contracted school resource officer duties with the school district ended.
“I believe it ended due to school budget constraints and lack of interest from school board,” Julien said.
The agreement, if approved by the school board, will be for part-time hours scheduled by school district police department officials.
The officer will be fully uniformed in the schools, according to Julien..
“Bringing back an officer to the Ladysmith School District, even on a part time basis, will again serve as an integral part of the school community and function as safety experts and law enforcers, problem solvers, and liaisons to community resources, educators, students and counselors,” Julien said.
Stunkel told the board the officer would be available two or three hours per day and shared between the two district schools, Ladysmith Middle & High School and Ladysmith Elementary School. She added law enforcement provides timely service in emergencies.
“Anytime we need an officer in a crisis they are here in a heartbeat,” Stunkel said.
Administrators also presented the board with a program called Speak Up Speak Out Wisconsin. This is a new platform created by the Wisconsin Department of Justice for reporting safety concerns or a threat in a one-stop place to address school safety concerns. Students, parents, school staff and community members can submit a school safety concern or threat via the Speak Up Speak Out Wisconsin website, mobile phone app, or toll-free number.
Resource Center staff work 24/7 to respond to tips and to deploy a response locally by communicating directly with school administrators, counselors, and law enforcement.
The website is at https://speakup.widoj.gov/. Call 1-800-MY-SUSO-1 to report a tip or ask for assistance
In other matters, the school board:
— Voted 6-0 to approve the district’s COVID status and an updated Back to School Plan, aligning it with more recent federal and state health recommendations that allow for shorter quarantine times. The district has remained in session with in-class learning this school year.
— Voted 6-0 to approve a 3-year social media contract with SocialSchool4EDU to manage the school district’s social media for $25,500. Board members said it is a wise investment as social media can be very time consuming if it is to be done right.
— Unanimously approved open enrollment availability for the 2022-23 school year, noting most restrictions on incoming students are expected in grades 2 and 3 and some areas of special education.
— Heard a committee has been formed to help provide information on two upcoming school referendums, one to fund building improvements and one to fund budget needs over a 5-year period. The committees are being led by parents Kathy Vacho and Cory Verdegan.
— Heard a referendum update that a video and website providing information will soon be launched.
— Heard administration is working with CESA 10 to write a grant proposal for a 5-year after-school program for elementary students in grades K-5. Surveys were sent to staff and elementary parents in order to determine interest in this type of programming. The program is called “The Lumberjack Club” to provide a healthy snack, enrichment activities, tutoring, STEM activities, arts and crafts, social-emotional lessons, literacy and math interventions, drama, math games, movement/recess/exercise daily, and many more fun activities.
— Heard a school leadership team met with CESA 10 last month to build understanding of the report card, discussing the four priority areas of: achievement, growth, target group, and on track to graduation. The next meeting is Feb. 9.
— Reviewed the spring election ballot with candidates Dustin Mataczynski, Jen Pearson, Melissa Rudack, Nancy Burmeister and Tiffany Johnson vying for three positions.
— Heard a referendum informational meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7, at the Ladysmith Middle & High School auditorium. The next school board meetings will be held Feb. 16 and March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.