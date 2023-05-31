10 YEARS AGO (2013)
Twelve families and players attended and informational meeting to voice support for continuing the football program at Ladysmith High School. Only 21 students had signed up for football in the fall, compared to 33 students the previous year.
The Ladysmith City Council voted 4-1 to approve a controversial $46,000 request from an engineering firm for additional money to cover sewer construction oversight for a city project.
Jeff Leisner of Bruce had a patent pending for his design of a new trailer for transporting all terrain vehicles.
Habitat for Humanity was to dedicate a new home built on W. Seventh Street in Ladysmith.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Ladysmith High School graduates Crystal Klund and Mike Duzy, who had been emailing stories about their Air National Guard support role in Operation Iraqi Freedom, were expected to return to the states soon.
The public was invited to a meeting dealing with shoreline zoning. Five speakers were taking part in the program.
A ribbon was cut in front of the Holiday Station in Ladysmith. The exterior was redone with stained logs and field stones.
The Synthetic stone was removed from the front of Dr. Erik Ostenso’s building as part of tornado damage repair and remodeling. The changes revealed the decorative stone listing 1903 as the date of construction of the building for the State Bank of Ladysmith.
Audrey Bell, widow of “Ladysmith News” publisher Donald Bell, died May 24.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
The Ladysmith-Hawkins School Board approved layoff notices to staff in an effort to cut more than $400,000 from the school budget. The home economics program, however, was spared after support was voiced by present and former students.
WLDY Radio was to erect a new 400-foot tower, according to owner Gary Johnson. Programming on AM and FM was to be interrupted as a result.
Hazel Parker Fassett, who came to Warner (now Ladysmith) in the 1890s, celebrated her 100th birthday. Her parents settled in Stanton Settlement east of Ladysmith and later move into the village of Ladysmith.
Featured speaker at Flambeau High School’s commencement was Phil Strop, a 1961 graduate of that school.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Elected as Kiwanis Boy and Girl in Ladysmith High School’s Class of 1983 were Paul Krenzelok and Rebecca Plantz.
Flambeau School District residents voiced disapproval for retaining combined grades in some classrooms in Conrath and Sheldon.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Ladysmith-Hawkins School District taxpayers were looking at a possible 3 mill drop in the tax rate if the legislature approved increased school aids. The proposed 1973-74 budget was $2.1 million.
Lorraine Case was the new Rusk County Nurse.
The Wisconsin Dept. of Revenue denied an application from Town of Grant taxpayers for reassessment of the township for the year 1972.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Members of the Mount Senario College Board of Trustees studied and discussed plans for the main building of the MSC campus, which was to be constructed at a cost of $700,000.
Harry Weber, who worked as foreman for Wisconsin Telephone Co. for many years, was honored at a retirement party.
Jim Bell, Ladysmith High School senior, ended his track career by setting two school records in the high jump (5’8”) and the high hurdles.
Entertainment at the Miner Theatre ranged from the height of corn in “Ma and Pa Kettle Go to Town” to the height of drama in “To Kill a Mockingbird” starring Gregory Peck.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
The City of Ladysmith planned to blacktop Miner Avenue from E. Third Street to E. 10th Street.
The “Ladysmith News” placed first among weeklies in general excellence in the Wisconsin Press Assn. contest.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
Arrangements were made to collect cans in Rusk County for war salvage.
Robert Doyle, Ladysmith High School graduate, was reporting hometown news as war correspondent for “The Milwaukee Journal.” He covered the 32nd Division in New Guinea and Australia.
William K. Barfknecht, who came to this country from Germany in 1892 and settled in what was then the unincorporated village of Warner (now Ladysmith) died nine days before his 84th birthday. He farmed in what is now the Town of Grant and was a charter member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith.
The Unique Theater was offering a free 4:15 p.m. matinee for children only. The feature was chapter one of “Overland Mail.” Among the evening feature films was “China Girl” starring Gene Tierney and George Montgomery.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
Frank Holt, registrar of the University of Wisconsin, was to speak to the 74 members of the graduating class of Ladysmith High School on June 1.
Boy Scouts of the Chippewa Valley were organizing a trip to the World’s Fair in Chicago.
Ladysmith bands under the direction of John Dosedel and Leo Schoepf, merged their musical groups into a single band.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Frank Munroe was to be marshal of Memorial Day observances planned by members of the American Legion, Grand Army of the Republic and Women’s Relief Corps.
Members of Troop K were to decorate graves of the only two members of the 120th Field Artillery buried in Rusk County (at Weyerhaeuser and Bruce).
Ross Shean again purchased the Cozy Cafe in Ladysmith, which he had started five years ago.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
Memorial Day services were planned by the old soldiers of the Civil War, the Women’s Relief Corps and the Sons of Veterans. Graves in the cemetery at the south edge of Ladysmith and at Riverside Cemetery were to be decorated.
Assistant General Manager Porter of the Soo Line was in Ladysmith leading to all kinds of rumors about his mission. He told city officials the railroad would cooperate in improving the railroad property in front of the training school and in beautifying railroad grounds in other places.
Al Chriske was building a two-story addition to the East (American) Hotel and cement walks in front of his saloon.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
Reports from Tony indicated that Mat Oswald was run over by the through freight train in the village. The youth of about 16 years was “jumping the train” as the boys call it when he slipped and fell. The wheels ran over both legs, severing them near the hips.
The Soo Line hoped to have additional track laid in Weyerhaeuser by July 1 to accommodate trains.
John McFarlane started work on his store building in Ingram. It was to be 22x50 feet and located between the LeClaire building and Adams’ saloon.
J.W. Fritz had a cellar dug and was moving his residence 110 rods (165 feet) south of its present location. (The house, believed to be the oldest standing, is located on W. Second Street north of Corbett Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.