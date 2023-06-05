The Rusk County/City of Ladysmith Joint Management Committee is seeking proposals from interested tenants for lease of Bay #120 at the Rusk County Enterprise Center in Ladysmith.
The Industrial Space RFP at the Enterprise Center, 1101 Barnett Rd. Ladysmith, involves Bay #120 (2,440 Sq. Ft.)
All proposals are due by 4 pm on Monday, June 26.
Proposals shall be sent to Alan Christianson at achristianson@cityofladysmithwi.com with the subject line Industrial Space RFP.
The Rusk County/City of Ladysmith Joint Management Committee has the right to reject any or all bids.
Walk Through for any interested parties will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, on the west side of the building.
Electric, natural gas, water and sewer are included in rent. All other utilities, phone, internet and garbage are responsibility of tenant.
