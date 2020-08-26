One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a car vehicle in the far northeastern corner of Rusk County.
Officials have yet to confirm the identity of the victim. Because of the condition of the body officials are waiting until dental records can positively identify the individual. An autopsy was being conducted.
The fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m., Aug. 20, in N7800 block of Willow Road in the town of South Fork. A caller said there was a vehicle in the ditch, on fire, with an unresponsive subject inside.
Evidence at the scene showed the car just drove into the ditch, according to Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Phil Grassmann. The grass and weeds around the car in the ditch were extremely dry at the time and it is possible heat from the under side of the vehicle started the grass on fire and the flames progressed from there, he said.
The Hawkins Fire Department responded, requesting mutual aid from Kennan and Catawba fire departments.
Firefighters cleared the scene by 8 p.m.
