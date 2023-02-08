10 YEARS AGO (2013)
Plans for rebuilding the busy intersection of U.S. 8 and Wis. 27 will not include a roundabout, according to the Wis. Dept. of Transportation. A more traditional intersection was expected to be built as soon as this summer.
A 55-year-old Ladysmith man was arrested for attempted homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon following a stabbing in a domestic incident in Ladysmith.
Ladysmith city council members were looking at increasing the fire protection costs by 31.7 percent to cover the annual fire protection charge of $387,887 per year.
The production company filming the movie “Argo” received information about Iran from a book written by Ladysmith native Lou Martin, who flew charter planes in Iran as the Islamic revolution was taking place.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Ladysmith officials announced that money spent on new construction in the central business district had already offset the loss of equalized valuation of buildings due to the Sept. 2, 2002, tornado. With more new construction planned, the city’s equalized valuation was expected to rise.
A Rice Lake man convicted of the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Bruce resident was sentenced to 20 years in prison following by 10 years of extended supervision. The murder occurred in Rice Lake.
Sue Mills was honored by the Wis. Assn. of School Boards for 20 years of service on the Flambeau School Board.
The Flambeauland received 6 inches of snow on Groundhog Day, delighting winter sports enthusiasts.
Construction was continuing on the Winter Gallery and Community State Bank building near the Ladysmith IGA. Mild weather had facilitation the construction.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
The Ladysmith-Hawkins School Board voted to borrow up to $634,000 from the State Trust Fund for school projects that included making the high school and middle school handicapped accessible.
The county board was to take up zoning changes at its next meeting.
In the running for Ladysmith Fire Chief were assistant chief Scott Bingham, firemen Jeff Busse and Dave Tuma, and former fireman Dan Canfield.
U.S. 8 was on the official map for the proposed national highway system and a potential candidate for the 2020 corridor program.
A hearing was to be held on the fate of the Sabin Avenue rail crossing in Ladysmith.
The Ladysmith Baptist Church was to hold an installation service for pastor David Smith.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
A dispute over appointment of Carol Solsrud as undersheriff appeared to be headed to the courts. Sheriff William Volkman had appointed Solsrud to that position, replacing Gary Fetting, who had been chief deputy undersheriff William Miller. The county clerk did not increase Solsrud’s salary to undersheriff because the county had no such position.
Scott Wicik, 24, Flambeau High School graduate, was killed in the explosion of a B-52 bomber at Grand Forks, N.D.
Craig Klake, a senior at Ladysmith High School, was killed in a hit and run accident on U.S. 8 near Weyerhaeuser.
Ruth Williams Bennett, Ladysmith school nurse for the past 22 years, was honored upon her retirement.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
The Servants of Mary announced that the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals had revoked the accreditation of St. Mary’s Hospital in Ladysmith due to code violations. The Rusk County Board was to consider the hospital issue at its meeting Feb. 13.
A public meeting on the hospital was to be held Sunday, Feb. 11, at the junior high school gym in Ladysmith.
The Lake Flambeau Snowmobile Derby was to be held at the Rusk County Airport.
Margi Gerber was selected as Bruce High School’s Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow.
A rare abdominal pregnancy had a happy ending when a healthy baby was born at St. Mary’s Hospital. Dr. Ralph Bennett, who delivered the baby, said the last reported case of a baby surving an abdominal pregnancy outside the womb was in 1934.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Three employees of Peavey Paper Mills resigned from the mill and announced plans to start their own mill in Tomahawk. The cost of the mill was reported to be $650,000.
Dr. M.L. Whalen and Dr. William Bauer were the first in the county to receive the new Sabin oral polio vaccine.
Leo Hoeft of rural Bruce brought in 105 foxes to the county courthouse to collect bounty.
Louis Stahmann, who came to Bruce in 1898 as a blacksmith, died.
Robinson Motor Co. advertised a 1963 Ford Galaxy with a 6-cylinder engine, padded dash and seat belts for $2,195.
Raphel and Adrian “Abe” Christman purchased the Jack Marine Distributing Co., an area beer distributor.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
The body of Korean veteran Pfc. John H. Stout, 21, was to arrive in Ladysmith by train accompanied by a uniformed miliary escort. Stout died in a Jeep accident in Korea.
Jim Cleary was elected president of the Ladysmith Junior Chamber of Commerce. Cleary, who succeeded Burt Blain (who later co-founded Blain’s Farm & Fleet with his brother), was to serve as chairman of the 1953 Northland Mardi Gras.
The county was looking for a new manager of the airport in Tony. Hal Doughty, local flyer who managed the airport, said he might be called up for active duty in March as he was a major in the Air Force Reserves.
Capt. Kurt Gerken, who had completed a two-year tour of active miliary service at Lackland Air Force Base, was to resume his dental practice in Ladysmith.
Reflecting the Public Service Commission’s approval of a Wisconsin Central Railroad petition to discontinue passenger trains between Stevens Point and the Minnesota state line, the “Ladysmith News” observed that area residents may some day have to face the loss of the local Soo Line passenger trains 84 and 85 through Ladysmith. (The trains made their last runs on July 5, 1954.)
Graves Red & White market in Ladysmith advertised T-bone steak for 69 cents a pound.
Rudy’s Radio & TV customers were urged to be patient as there had been a greater demand than ever before for television sets. Popularly priced brands were hard to come by. The antenna crew was getting antennas up as fast as weather permitted.
Town of Grant farmer Edward Phetteplace, who located there in 1899, died at the age of 84.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
Leonard Lozier, better known as “Big Len,” died at the age of 72. He was a fixture on the streets of Ladysmith. His gigantic size making him conspicuous. Born in Manawa in 1871, he participated in log drives on the Wolf River and moved to Canada after the death of his wife in 1906. He came to Ladysmith in 1909, working for the Menasha Wooden Ware Co. before being appointed police chief, a position he held in Ladysmith for 30 years.
The Rusk County Board met and decided to place a bounty of 10 cents per head on woodpeckers.
The office of Price Administration ordered that no gas station could be open longer than 12 hours per day or 72 hours per week.
“Milwaukee Journal” war correspondent Bob Doyle of Ladysmith sent a dispatch from Australia in which he intervied nurses. Featured was Lieut. Marjorie Mochinskey, daughter of Mrs. W.W. Sanford of Ladysmith.
The Unique Theater was giving away a free ticket to Mickey Rooney in “A Yank at Eaton” for any child bringing to school two pounds of copper, bronze or brass. The youngster bringing in the most scrap was to receive a six-month pass to the theater.
Wilhemena Giebel, who settled at the mouth of the Flambeau River 47 years ago, died.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
Despite subzero weather in Ladysmith the winter frolic sponsored by the American Legion was a success.
The local Red Cross received 90 new aid cases in January. Volunteers were sewing garments in the basement of the Carnegie Library in Ladysmith.
Rusk County Sheriff Carl Nelson still lived on the farm at Island Lake where he was born 41 years ago. His father had established the farm in 1883.
Cumberland moved into first place in Heart o’ North Conference basketball standings after defeating Ladysmith 31-25.
Among the films showing at the Unique Theater was “A Bill of Divorcement” with John Barrymore, Kathryn Hepburn and Billie Burke.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Business on the Soo Line in Ladysmith was active during the winter. There were 351 carloads loaded out of Ladysmith in December, compared to 298 the previous December. The number of cars loaded in January was 398 compared to 270 in January of 1922. The railroad added another switch crew to the local yards.
James Brown was hauling logs by sleigh from the park in Ladysmith to the Flambeau River Lumber Co.
D.H. (Del) Richards resigned his editorial position on the “News-Budget” and was to join his brother-in-law, Ben Stelzman, in the shoe business.
Efficiency was the watchword at the Ladysmith Chair Factory since Clyde Crandell took up the management a couple of years ago. His motto was, “The way to make money is to save it.” The company recently gained $14,000 for manufacture of tablet-arm chairs and walnet dining chairs.
It was reported that the Soo Line was to take over the Stanley, Merrill & Phillips Railway, which operated between Stanley and Walrath in southeastern Rusk County, crossing the Soo Line at Polley. Daily train srvice would be maintained between Stanley and Jump River.
The social wing of the Methodist Church in Ladysmith, which was left unfinished when the church was built five years ago, was completed.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
Flagmen had been placed at the dangerous rail crossings in Ladysmith. Those seeing a red flag were to proceed over the crossing at their own risk.
Al Chriske was to have a grand opening at the East Hotel (now the American) which he had purchased from Nate Hand. The business was to include a new saloon.
J.J. Haasl of Ladysmith got blood poisoning from a scratch incurred during a friendly handshake and nearly faced amputation of his hand or arm.
The Soo Line signed a contract to secure entrance to Chicago over the Baltimore & Ohio terminal tracks into Grand Central Station at Harrison Street and Fifth Avenue. The change was to take effect in about a year and a half when a new B & O freight terminal was ready. The Soo Line would then be able to centralize its passenger and freight terminals. The change also would cut 20 minutes in running time into and out of the windy city. The Soo Line was currently entering Chicago over the Illinois Central and using the Park Rowe station.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
In an interview with Matthew Taylor, the expert brought to Ladysmith by the school board to examine the new schoolhouse, he informed the “Budget” newspaper that the schoolhouse was perfectly safe and in no danger. He predicted the building would be standing when most of the population of the present Ladysmith had passed away. (The building, later known as the West Side School, was torn down in the 1960s.)
Dr. Ross had a new horse. In fact it was more than a horse. Doc said it takes two to drive it: one drives while the other catches his breath, and vice versa.
The formal dedication of the Central Hotel (later known as the Baker) was a success. Dancing in the dining room lasted well into the evening with the last guest leaving at 3 a.m.
W.J. Mackey, agent for the Soo Line in Ladysmith, resigned his post to take a better job with the Great Northern Railway.
A party of Ladysmith residents enjoyed a sleigh ride to John W. Miller’s logging camp, six miles north of Ladysmith, where a meal was served and a surprise birthday party was held for Mrs. Miller.
The Ladysmith Bottling Works of Hanchett & Cushman commenced operation. Orange cider was the first beverage manufactured. A full line of temperance bottled drinks was to be put up by the latest improved machinery.
Photographer Soule went to Ingram to take a picture of a large load of logs of H.A. Ostrander & Co. The load consisted of 126 logs which scaled 18,000 feet.
