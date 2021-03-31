A second competency evaluation is to be ordered for a Catawba man charged in Rusk County Circuit Court in the murder of a Sheldon couple.
Joseph W. Falk, 18, has been charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, one count of armed carjacking as a party to a crime, armed burglary as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property ($5,000-$10,000) as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property (special facts) as a party to a crime, and one count of felony criminal damage to property as a party to a crime.
In a review hearing on Tuesday, March 30, Falk’s defense attorney’s Matthew Krische and Ryan Moertel have requested an independent competency evaluation to be completed. This is the second competency hearing. The first was received by Rusk County Circuit Court on March 9.
In a review hearing on Jan. 19, Falk withdrew his early plea of not guilty and changed his plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Falk has been charged for his involvement of the murders of Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski on June 7, 2020.
Also charged for their involvement were Adam R. Rosolowski, 22, Sheldon, and Tristan G. Shober, 17, of Phillips. On Feb. 24 Shober entered no contests pleas to two amended charges of felony murder as a party to a crime; he will return to Rusk County Circuit Court on May 27 for a sentencing hearing.
In a review hearing on Jan. 19, Rosolowski maintained his not guilty pleas. He is scheduled to return to Rusk County Circuit Court on April 5 for a review hearing.
At the completion of his second competency hearing, Falk is scheduled to return to Rusk County Circuit Court on June 22 for a review hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.