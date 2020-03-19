Until further notice, no in-person bid openings for construction projects will be conducted in Madison. Beginning March 19, 2020, the Department of Administration (DOA) is implementing revised bidding procedures for all state construction projects with bid openings occurring in Madison, WI. These revisions are being made in response to Governor Evers’ declaration of a statewide public health emergency.
DOA will be announcing bid openings via teleconference on the day bids are due. Details about the teleconference bid process is as follows:
Bidders will call a specified call-in number to hear bid results announced on the day bids are due. The number to call will soon be available on the "DOA List of Projects Out to Bid" website, which is: HERE
The teleconference line will be open at 1:45p.m.CDT and all bids will be opened after 2:00 p.m. CDT.
Please note: Alternative measures are also being developed for the construction bidding occurring in Eau Claire, and additional information will be announced at a later date.
Vendors are also being encouraged to submit all bids to the Division of Facilities Development and Management (DFDM) by mail or third-party delivery. At this time, vendors may continue to submit bids in person at the Administration Building (101 East Wilson Street, Madison, WI), but will be limited to the first floor of the facility to drop off their bids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.