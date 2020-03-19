MADISON – In light of ongoing changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation has modified its National Ag Day activities.
WFBF partnered with commodity groups across the state to schedule a food sampling event at Hy-Vee on March 23. This event has been postponed until COVID-19 is no longer a public health concern.
Additionally, WFBF and the Wisconsin Beef Council organized a livestream cooking demonstration for March 24. This demo will also be postponed.
“One of our main priorities right now is keeping our staff, farmers and the general public safe,” said WFBF’s Director of Communications Sarah Hetke. “We have committed to following recommendations to postpone non-essential events and gatherings.”
Ways that Wisconsin residents can still celebrate National Ag Day on March 24 include:
Nominate A Farmer Contest
Wisconsin residents are invited to nominate someone who embodies this year’s National Ag Day theme, “Agriculture: Food for Life.” The nomination form can be found at bit.ly/NominateAFarmer20. Nominations will be accepted through March 25.
Finalists will be selected by WFBF’s Promotion and Education Committee and will be featured on social media with the winner being selected by popular vote on Facebook. The top three finalists will receive Culver’s coupons. The winner will also receive $50 to Blain’s Farm & Fleet.
#WIAgProud on Social Media
As many Wisconsin residents are staying home and taking to social media to stay connected, share a photo of your agriculture connection with #WIAgProud on National Ag Day, March 24. Whether you are a farmer yourself, or just enjoying a home cooked meal, everyone has a connection to agriculture.
“National Ag Day is an excellent time for farmers and consumers alike to celebrate,” Hetke added. “No matter what your connection is to agriculture, we can all celebrate the food on our dinner tables.”
Anyone who shares a public post with #WIAgProud will be entered into a random drawing to receive a Culver’s gift certificate.
You can stay up to date on celebrating National Ag Day by joining the ‘National Ag Day 2020’ Facebook event hosted by Wisconsin Farm Bureau and the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Program.
To download resources about National Ag Day, visit agday.org.
National Ag Day, organized by the Agriculture Council of America, is designated to help educate the world how food is grown, the role it plays in Americans’ lives and the U.S. economy and to highlight the various careers it involves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.