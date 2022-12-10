Flambeau school board member unanimously approved continuing to live stream school board meetings.
In the Nov. 16 school board meeting, School Board President Joel Taylor said, “my personal opinion is to keep doing what we’re doing.” The motion to discontinue live streaming school board meetings came into the front in recent news following several lawsuits where closed captioning was not available. Closed captioning helps organizations meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
“My personal opinion is that the benefits outweigh litigation that may come,” said Taylor who said he had spoken with the school’s attorney, Tony Renning, and was told there could be ramifications by the school to keep live streaming board meetings but not provide closed captioning.
Taylor said he believes live streaming the meetings is very important.
Board member Dan Kopacz suggested the school consider uploading the school board recordings onto YouTube to be able to have access to closed captioning features. He said for the school to provide closed captioning to meet ADA requirements may not be financially feasible.
YouTube does not provide 100 percent accuracy in its closed captioning service. Flambeau School District Administrator Erica Schley said ADA does not have a threshold for accuracy in closed captioning however, uploading the meetings to YouTube does provide the school with the opportunity to attempt to meet the ADA requirements.
Board member Sara Taylor said that live streaming the meetings helps the school to be transparent and that the school should continue to provide them. Board member Julie Hauser requested to live stream the meetings and then upload them onto YouTube. Board member Laura Dutter-Nelson concurred.
Board member Zachary Lund suggested that not live streaming the meeting could raise more concerns and was in favor of continuing with live streaming.
During the public comments, community member Linda Zimmer said she does take advantage of the live streaming and would like for it to be continued to be available. She requested that if the board members did decide to discontinue live streaming that they would provide an alternative for community members to stay involved and connected to the school.
Board members unanimously agreed to continue live streaming the meetings.
Schley presented an update on facility updates that included a completed fencing project near the athletic fields. A project to update the sound system in the library is waiting on parts. Schley said the school is partnering with Site Logic for the facility updates and more pictures are needed before beginning a project to update exterior doors next summer.
During public comment, veteran Robert Stolen spoke on behalf of the American Legion Post 316 and sponsoring an essay contest for Flambeau students to become involved with.
Also during public comment, Dutter-Nelson requested to speak on behalf of several community members who requested to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation, however was denied the opportunity to speak by Taylor. He said, “the public needs to come and speak here.” Dutter-Nelson called the denial said.
The next Flambeau school board meeting will be held 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.