Flambeau school board member unanimously approved continuing to live stream school board meetings. 
In the Nov. 16 school board meeting, School Board President Joel Taylor said, “my personal opinion is to keep doing what we’re doing.” The motion to discontinue live streaming school board meetings came into the front in recent news following several lawsuits where closed captioning was not available. Closed captioning helps organizations meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

