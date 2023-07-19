The Sawyer County Sheriff’s office assisted by Sawyer County EMS and Exeland Fire Department responded at 1:53 p.m., Sunday, July 16, to a report of a motorcycle crash on State Highway 48 in the town of Weirgor. The scene of the crash was about 1 mile west of the village of Exeland near the intersection of Canaday Road.
Arriving deputies learned the operator of a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle, David L. Hamilton II, 53, of Ladysmith, was dead as a result of the crash.
It appeared Hamilton was traveling eastbound on STH 48 when he lost control of the motorcycle he was operating, according to Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek. It appears the motorcycle entered the ditch before coming to rest in a tall grassy area.
Further details of the crash have yet to be determined as it is unknown as to the actual date or time of the crash, Mrotek said in a news release.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and Sawyer County Medical Examiner’s office.
This is the second motorcycle fatality in Sawyer County this month.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s office received a call at 9:57 a.m., July 4, of a motorcycle crash on Wis. 27 /70, less than a mile east of Weirgor Road. Sawyer County Sheriff’s deputies responded, assisted by the Sawyer County Ambulance Service, the Couderay and Radisson Fire Departments and Life Link helicopter.
Further investigation indicated a 2012 Triumph motorcycle operated by Roger A. Mulroy, 63, from Siren, was traveling east bound on Wis. 27 /70, east of the intersection of Weirgor Road and made an evasive maneuver to avoid hitting two deer in the roadway.
According to Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department information, Mulroy lost control of the motorcycle and skidded down the roadway. Mulroy succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Heidi R. Mulroy, 45, was a passenger on the motorcycle and was transported to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital by the Sawyer County Ambulance Service for her injuries.
