Motorcycle crash

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s office assisted by Sawyer County EMS and Exeland Fire Department responded at 1:53 p.m., Sunday, July 16, to a report of a motorcycle crash on State Highway 48 in the town of Weirgor. The scene of the crash was about 1 mile west of the village of Exeland near the intersection of Canaday Road.

Arriving deputies learned the operator of a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle, David L. Hamilton II, 53, of Ladysmith, was dead as a result of the crash.  

