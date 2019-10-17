Alleged suicidal Rusk County man arrested without incident near Cumberland
A 19-year-old man was taken into custody without incident shortly after 2 a.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 17, about an hour after the Rusk County Sheriff's Department alerted Barron County authorities that the suspect was allegedly suicidal and in possession of a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.
Barron County Sheriff's Deputies deputies and Cumberland police located the suspect driving a car near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 63 and County Hwy. H, just north of the Cumberland city limits.
The man displayed a handgun and refused law enforcement commands to drop it. After 10 minutes of negotiations, the man complied, was taken into custody, and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
No shots were fired in the incident.
