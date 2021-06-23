Several individuals were arrested in Rusk County on alleged drug related offenses following a brief car chase from a Rusk County deputy.
Nathaniel Larson, 23, has been charged in Rusk County Circuit Court for possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime as a repeater, two felony counts of bail jumping as a repeater, possession of methamphetamine as a repeater and as a party to a crime and vehicle operator flee or elude an officer as a repeater. Larson is being held in Rusk County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
Dustin R. Klaphake, 31, Spring Valley, has been charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, one felony count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in Rusk County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.
Jasper L. Holstrom, 27, Eau Claire, was arrested for the possible offenses of resisting or obstructing an officer other and felony bail jumping. He is being held in Rusk County Jail on a $10,0000 cash bond and is awaiting formal charges in Rusk County Circuit Court.
Christina A. Minor, 30, Cameron, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She has been released on a $2,500 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on Aug. 10 for an initial appearance hearing.
Michelle A. Holstrom, 44, Chetek, was arrested for the possible offenses of manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine/ Phencyclidine/Methcathinone/Amphetamine (>3-10 grams), probation hold, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC. She is being held in Rusk County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
According to the probable cause statement, at 6:15 p.m., May 25 a Rusk County deputy on routine patrol on County Line Road near Moose Ear Road, in the Township of Strickland. The deputy noticed an Impala without a front license plate followed by a white van without a rear license plate. The deputy was able to do a records check on the van’s front license plate and learned the plate did not match the vehicle and that the registration was expired.
The deputy did a U-turn and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Both vehicles allegedly accelerated at extremely high rates of speed in an appeared attempt to flee from law enforcement. Both vehicles continued northbound to U.S. 8 and turned westbound on U.S. 8.
With emergency lights flashing and the siren activated, the Impala pulled over and the van swerved around it and into the oncoming lane, continuing to flee for another approximate half of a mile, according to the criminal complaint.
Once the van had stopped, the deputy noticed that the Impala turned around and left the scene.
The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Klaphake, who admitted he did not have a driver’s license and did not want to get pulled over. The one passenger in the van initially gave an incorrect name but was later identified as Jasper Holstrom. At the time of the stop, both Klaphake and Jasper Holstrom had valid warrants for their arrest. Both Klaphake and Jasper Holstrom were arrested and taken into custody.
Klaphake told the deputy that he attemped to flee because knew he had a warrant for his arrest, but pulled over because he knew that in the van he could not outrun the deputy. Klaphake admitted he was coming from an address on County Line Road and traveling to Cameron for money and that the driver of the Impala was Larson.
Klaphake admitted to being an avid methamphetamine user and that it would be in his system, if tested.
Jasper Holstrom admitted they were coming from his home, where he lives with his mother, Michelle Holstrom.
The deputy travelled to the Holstrom residence and noticed a vehicle without license plates leave the residence. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Minor. In plain view on the passenger seat was a digital scale.
Minor admitted to being a former methamphetamine addict but that there was nothing illegal in her car. The deputy advised her that due to a digital scale in plain view, he would search her car. There was a crystalline residue on the scale that the deputy recognized as methamphetamine. It later field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine and Minor was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Another deputy arrived and the two law enforcement officers returned to the County Line Road residence to conducted an Act 79 probation search due to two vehicles leaving the address with methamphetamine. Upon arriving at the residence was the Impala that had fled earlier was parked in the yard.
According to the probable cause statement, a deputy knocked and announced himself multiple times, requesting to speak with Michelle Holstrom about a warrant for her arrest. Despite lights on in the home, no one willingly responded to the door.
A deputy went to a window with an air conditioning unit it and opened the window further to yell into the home. In plain view the deputy noticed a digital scale and butane torch, both allegedly indicating possible drug distribution.
Under the Act 79 probation search allowances, the deputy carefully removed the air conditioning unit to provide a communication portal. Once the window was opened, the deputy saw a man sitting on the couch just inside the residence. The man refused to open the door because it wasn’t his residence. Michelle Holstrom entered from a bedroom, began yelling and screaming, according to the probable cause statement.
Once calm, Michelle Holstrom was informed the deputies were at her residence due to the arrests of multiple people who had left her residence with methamphetamine related items as well as a vehicle chase with a vehicle parked in her yard. She claimed no knowledge of any drug activity taking place at her residence.
Larson allegedly was found hiding in a closet in Michelle Holstrom’s bedroom during a search of the residence. She declined any knowledge of Larson being in her closet.
According to the probable cause statement, Larson claimed to not have any knowledge of a traffic stop or the Impala. At the time of the incident, Larson was on parole and had a valid child support warrant for his arrest in St. Croix County.
In the search of the residence, deputies found 6.68 grams of methamphetamine, cash and drug paraphernalia in a box in Michelle Holstrom’s bedroom.
In the living room deputies found 1.12 grams of pipe scrapings, 13.8 grams of THC, drug paraphernalia. In the bathroom a methamphetamine water bong, with methamphetamine residue, was found under the sink. Also found was a plastic pig with 42 grams of THC in it.
The key for the Impala was found in the closet Larson was hiding in. Department of Transportation records later showed that the Impala is registered to Larson. The vehicle was searched and a duffle bag with items labeled as belonging to Larson was allegedly found. In the duffle bag were also hypodermic needles some of which were loaded with a clear liquid and field tested negative for both methamphetamine and opiates and were disposed of as it a biohazard.
In an interview Michelle Holstrom admitted to helping a friend in performing some drug transactions and showed text messages between her friend and her that were consistent with such transactions, according to the probable cause statement. Her friend allegedly had given her an ounce of methamphetamine for $800 within the last week but she claimed to be unaware of any of the methamphetamine found in her residence at the time of the incident.
Larson and Michelle Holstrom were placed on probation holds in addition to the new offenses. At the time of the incident, both Larson and Michelle Holstrom were on active bonds stipulating they would not commit any crimes.
In an interview at the Law Enforcement Center, Michelle Holstrom advised she would claim all of the drug items in her house because she did not want her son Jasper Holstrom, Larson or another individual to be charged for the items. She said she was unsure where all of the drug items were located in her home but speculated Klaphake may have planted them.
Larson and Klaphake declined to be interviewed.
In an interview, Jasper Holstrom admitted his mother sells methamphetamine and obtains it from her friend who had come to the residence earlier that week to deliver the drug to Michelle Holstrom to sell, according to the probable cause statement.
The friend has allegedly provided methamphetamine multiple times to Michelle Holstrom to sell and has threatened her if she is unable to repay him the money he apparently fronts. Jasper Holstrom admitted to law enforcement he last used methamphetamine that had been given to him by Larson.
