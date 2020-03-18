Schools statewide have been ordered to close, athletic events have been abruptly canceled and many groups have postponed activities where large gatherings were expected as federal and state governments are taking extreme measures to combat the spread of a growing pandemic virus.
The World Health Organization last Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. The virus has spread as of this week, Tuesday, to more than 173,000 people across 152 countries and territories with more than 7,000 people dead. Europe has become the new epicenter of the pandemic as cases in China slow and the deadly coronavirus runs through Italy and nearby countries. The virus is spreading rapidly across the world from Asia to Europe, the Middle East and now parts of the U.S.
The World Health Organization reports about 80 percent of COVID-19 cases are mild. Most involve fever, cough and perhaps shortness of breath. People with mild cases are expected to recover without issue, and some may not be aware they’re ever sick. People should follow simple steps to avoid getting sick, including frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching your face and staying home when sick.
There are at least 3,400 confirmed cases in the U.S. and 68 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Monday, there were no cases of coronavirus in Rusk County, according to the Rusk County Department of Health and Human Services. There have been eight tests done in the county with three being negative and five still pending.
Officials encourage people who are sick to call a healthcare provider before visiting a clinic or hospital to minimize the spread of both COVID-19 and seasonal flu.
Lessen the impact
Last Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in response to new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, directing the state Department of Health Services (DHS) to use all the resources necessary to respond to and contain the outbreak.
Last Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over COVID-19, freeing up additional resources and funding as federal, state and local governments attempt to combat the rapidly spreading disease.
Late last Friday, Evers ordered all public and private schools in the state to close for nearly three weeks beginning Wednesday, March 18, in an effort to help control the virus spread.
By this week Monday, the State Emergency Operations Center in Madison has moved to a Level 1 response. This is the first time the SEOC has elevated to Level 1 in response to a health-related incident. A Level 1 response is intended to help improve coordination by bringing all state agencies together in a central location.
By Monday, Bruce School was closed.
By Tuesday, Ladysmith schools were closed.
Flambeau School was scheduled to close beginning on Wednesday, after continuing to hold classes during the start of this week under initial rules laid out in last week’s DHS order.
What is a coronavirus
Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).
Coronavirus disease, COVID-19, is a new strain with the earliest known instances of the disease occurring in early December in Wuhan, China, where officials first reported an outbreak to the WHO on Dec. 31, 2019. The CDC announced the first American case on Jan. 21. The Trump administration declared a public health emergency on Jan. 31, one day after the WHO did so, and announced a national emergency on March 13. Two days before, the WHO had declared the global outbreak a pandemic.
On Feb. 11, 2020 the World Health Organization announced an official name for the disease that is causing the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak. The new name of this disease is coronavirus disease 2019, abbreviated as COVID-19. In COVID-19, “CO” stands for “corona,” “VI” for “virus” and “D” for “disease.” Formerly, this disease was referred to as “2019 novel coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV.”
There are many types of human coronaviruses including some that commonly cause mild upper-respiratory tract illnesses. COVID-19 is a new disease, caused by a novel (or new) coronavirus that has not previously been seen in humans.
Trump’s declaration of a national emergency allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to tap into billions of dollars and mobilize personnel more quickly to help state and local agencies and leaders respond.
Also last Friday, Evers issued an emergency order directing the Department of Health Services to issue an agency order mandating the statewide closure of all K-12 schools, public and private, as part of the state’s efforts to respond to and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The closure is effective from Wednesday, March 18 to Monday, April 6.
The decision to order school closures statewide came as a surprise to local school officials, who were left scrambling to alert parents, meet with staff and begin planning for the ripple effect including how to continue online instruction during the recess and allow families to retrieve student belongings.
“We will be providing more information as we are informed. No direction from the state has been received as to how these days will be made up,” Ladysmith Interim School District Administrator Mike Cox said.
Ladysmith school administrators were planning to meet over the last weekend to discuss further plans.
Bruce School was closed for spring break last week.
Hours before Ever’s school closing announcement, Bruce School District Administrator Pat Sturzl had been planning for classes to resume this week.
“Many after school events have been cancelled,” Sturzl said. “I do not see many students traveling to a co-curricular event in the near future due to the cancellations. After school practices and events may be postponed, adjusted or cancelled for cleaning purposes.”
COVID -19 in Rusk County
The Rusk County Health Department is monitoring the COVID-19 situation and is working closely with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Centers for Disease Control, healthcare and community partners to keep the community safe, Rusk County Health Officer/Public Health Supervisor Dawn Brost said.
“This situation is rapidly changing, and we will update the public as quickly as possible,” Brost said.
At this time there is no identifiable risk to the public in Rusk County, according to Brost.
“It is likely that there will be community spread in this area at some point. We can no longer contain the virus, but we are working with partners to slow the spread of the virus and protect vulnerable populations,” Brost said.
County officials continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation to determine the best course of action, according to Rusk County Economic Development Director Andy Albarado.
“Rusk County Public Health is coordinating the local response and maintaining communication with local health providers, schools and the community. They are also advising of recommendations and actions from the State and Federal Health Agencies. They will continue to advise the public of any pertinent developments, as well as recommended actions to limit the possibility of the virus spreading in our community,” Albarado said.
The government center building and departments remain open. County officials now ask the public to limit visits to the facility and to call ahead to verify if your visit is needed, or if it can be accomplished through a phone call, email or through the county website.
“County employees will also be determining if planned visits outside of the building to other agencies or clients are necessary. They have been instructed to call ahead before making these visits,” Albarado said.
The Rusk County Jail also is closed to visitors. Special circumstances involving the chaplain will be conducted through the glass. Rusk County Circuit Court has issued an order regarding temporary emergency measures related to court proceedings.
The Rusk County Animal Shelter is in operation but will be closed to walk-in visitors until further notice. It will remain open for adoption appointments, and to care for stray and unwanted animals.
“Limiting traffic within the county government facilities and in person with the public is a means of social distancing that has been recommended by the CDC to control the spread of the virus,” Albarado said. “We encourage the public to also practice social distancing and be proactive in their efforts to not contract or spread the virus. This includes staying home if you are sick, avoid having or attending large gatherings of people and practice good hygiene including proper hand washing and cough etiquette.”
“We expect the situation to evolve further and will provide updates to the public as necessary,” Albarado said.
COVID-19 in the state
Health experts are concerned because little is known about this new respiratory virus, and it can cause severe illness and pneumonia in some people. The vast majority of people recover from the disease.
According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe cases can take three to six weeks to recover.
As of Tuesday this week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 10 counties. The counties affected include Milwaukee with 13, Fond du Lac with 11 and Dane with 10. Other counties affected include Sheboygan, Waukesha and Winnebago each with three and Outagamie, Pierce, Racine and Wood, each with one.
State health officials say they fully expect this number to rise, which is why Evers proclaimed a public health emergency.
The state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was discovered in Dane County in early February. That patient was exposed to known cases while in China, and after isolating at home, has now recovered and is doing well.
COVID-19 in the county
There are no positive COVID-19 tests reported in Rusk County with numerous precautionary measures being taken to prevent the spread of the disease, which has now been declared a pandemic.
Prior to the governor’s school closure order, local school officials had been planning for thorough disinfection of all buildings.
Ladysmith schools had been planning a complete cleaning and disinfecting of school buildings and lockers.
Bruce schools had been planning to have staff clean frequently touched surfaces including buses. Night custodial staff was to perform a detailed cleaning of all surfaces.
Flambeau schools had been promoting social distancing and good hygiene. School officials are taking appropriate measures to disinfect the building and buses on a daily basis.
“I want the parents and community to understand that the district is taking the threat of this virus very seriously, and we will be following both the state and federal government recommendations as well as Rusk County Health Services,” Cox said. “I welcome anyone with concerns to talk to me, principals or our school nurse with any questions or concerns.”
Wisconsin responds
Wisconsin has had many new cases of COVID-19, and Illinois and Minnesota have also seen increased cases.
With these new cases there needs to be extensive contact-tracing to contain the spread of COVID-19, Evers said in making the public health emergency declaration. Wisconsin also has 37 residents returning to Wisconsin from the Princess Cruise Ship who may have been exposed and need to be in monitored self quarantine for 14 days.
“We have been working aggressively to slow the spread of COVID-19, and this declaration allows us to get the resources we need to continue to be proactive when it comes to protecting Wisconsinites,” Evers said. “It is the latest step in the work our state agencies have been doing around the clock with our healthcare partners to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 becoming a global pandemic.”
The governor signed an executive order declaring the public health emergency that directs DHS to take all necessary and appropriate measures to prevent and respond to incidences of COVID-19. It allows the department to purchase, store or distribute appropriate medications, regardless of insurance or other health coverage, as needed to respond to the public health emergency response. It suspends any administrative rules the DHS finds would increase the health threat or prevent, hinder, or delay the response. It also authorizes state funds to support local health departments with costs related to isolation and quarantine. It also directs the Adjutant General of the Wisconsin National Guard to assist in the response. Additionally, the DHS also issued new guidance regarding mass gatherings, travel, long-term care and assisted living facilities.
If COVID-19 begins to spread in Wisconsin communities, state and local public health officials will consider community interventions such as social distancing, replacing in-person meetings with telework when possible, reviewing workplace sick leave policies, modifying, postponing or canceling mass gatherings, implementing restrictions on visitors to residential treatment and living facilities, and closures of schools, childcare settings.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the state will be receiving more than $10.2 million in federal funding to support the response and prevention efforts for COVID-19. The Evers administration will determine how to allocate these federal funds.
“This can be a frightening time, but our state has incredible health professionals who are working to contain the spread,” Evers said. “We cannot do this alone, we need all hands on deck to protect the public from COVID-19.”
Decisions about the implementation of community measures will be made by state and local officials based on CDC and DHS guidance, as well as the scope of the outbreak.
Evers and DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said during a news conference last Wednesday, the agency is recommending the cancelation of all events with more than 250 people. At the time they said K-12 public schools can remain open but should keep students in smaller groups.
Schools ordered closed
That message abruptly changed two days later, when federal and state efforts to contain the pandemic rapidly escalated.
On Friday, Evers directed Palm to issue an agency order mandating the statewide closure of all K-12 schools, public and private, as part of the state’s efforts to respond to and contain the spread of the virus.
The mandated closure will begin on Wednesday, March 18, in order to give school districts ample time to make plans for kids, families, educators, and staff. School districts, particularly those in counties with reported cases of COVID-19, may choose to close earlier than Wednesday. The anticipated reopening date is April 6; however, the reopening date is subject to change pending further information.
“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” Evers said.
“Kids and families across Wisconsin often depend on our schools to access food and care,” Evers continued. “We are going to continue working to do everything we can to ensure kids and families have the resources and support they need while schools are closed.”
A DHS information release states, “We understand everyone will be impacted by this and have their lives disrupted, but we need to do this to protect our families and Wisconsin from this outbreak. Extraordinary measures like closing schools, restricting mass gatherings, and cancelling travel will slow the spread of the disease and help our health care system so those affected can get the care they need. We have been anticipating and preparing for community spread in Wisconsin. We have some early signs that this is beginning to occur in some communities and anticipate spread to more communities over the next few weeks.”
In a news release, State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said safety and health of students, educators and families remain the highest importance.
“When considering the length of school closures, we are asking our local school districts and local health departments to be in close coordination in making these decisions,” Taylor stated. “We know schools are thinking about the anticipated academic and economic impacts, and unintended impacts of these decisions, and are planning for ways to provide critical supports to kids and families, such as food and security.
Flambeau school officials decided they will not provide virtual learning opportunities unless the school closure extends past April 6. One family per district in grades 6-12 will be issued a Chromebook in order to access digital content and instruction, and parents were informed students will need this technology for virtual learning if the closure lasts longer than currently expected.
“In order to meet the instructional minutes, the school calendar will be adjusted,” Flambeau School District Administrator Erica Schley said. “Our goal is to not extend time well into the summer. Children will be coming home with activities from their teachers that will help maintain their academic, emotional and physical health.”
Bruce School officials decided not to reopen this week after its Spring Break last week.
“We have many ideas concerning how to educate our students during this closure. We will proceed with planning along those lines,” Sturzl said.
Bruce school officials are having on-going discussions and planning for food services during the instruction break, and will inform families when these decisions are made.
“It is the unknown that is toughest on all of us,” Sturzl said.
North Cedar Academy, a private international boarding school in the former Mount Senario College in Ladysmith, plans to remain open, according to Executive Director Don Smith.
“We have an adequate space to isolate or quarantine anyone who was confirmed with COVID-19. We do not anticipate closing our school. But we recognize that this is an ever changing situation so nothing is off the table,” Smith said.
North Cedar staff are stressing the importance of good hygiene to prevent the flu or COVID-19 by talking to students in assemblies, in small adviser groups and one-on-one.
Staff members are also showing videos about good hygienic practices and have almost doubled the number of hand cleaning stations on campus both in the dorm and the academic building.
Staff also wipe down all flat surfaces twice daily, as well as light switches, door handles, desk tops after every class and dining room tables before and after meals. Visitors to campus are being asked to proceed directly to the nurse if they have any flu-like symptoms.
“We have software in place and training completed to take all of our instruction online, essentially at a moments notice,” Smith said. “We are also cancelling formal school trips and most weekend activities.”
“Probably the greatest challenge would be the worst case scenario of a student or employee being confirmed with COVID-19, and finding that the person had significant contact with our students. However, that is only a possibility. The greatest current concern is centered on communication. We must stay engaged with reliable sources as to updates of the pandemic, and we must transfer that information to our constituents in about 15 languages,” Smith said.
Ladysmith teachers will be reporting to work Thursday and Friday to prepare for on-line learning, according to Cox. Support staff will report to work Thursday and Friday help clean and other duties to be assigned, he said.
“We are recommending to have school on April 13 and at least three days the first week of June,” Cox said.
The Ladysmith athletic facilities also are closed.
Cancellations mount
Athletic events in most places were canceled, including the extremely popular WIAA boys and girls state basketball championships and NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments. Most major sports have announced postponements and many more concerts, parades, celebrations, tours, venues, conventions and other events with large gatherings have had activities put on hold. The state capitol closed formal tours.
In the interest of public health, the Greater Ladysmith Area Chamber of Commerce last week canceled its Rusk County Spring Expo amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we were looking forward to hosting this great event, the safety, health, and well-being of our community members needs to be our top concern,” chamber staff posted through social media.
Local officials brace for impact
Rusk County Emergency Services Director Tom Hall, who also oversees the county ambulance service, expressed concern about equipment.
“If this thing continues probably the biggest concern is equipment for EMTs. [Other counties are] hoarding equipment right now and you can’t order it.”
The estimated time to deliver an order is about 6 months lead time from any of the available companies that normally sell the equipment, according to Hall.
“The Rusk County Ambulance service is following the Public Health Department and CDC recommendations for pre- and post-decontamination for cleaning the ambulances,” Hall said.
Albarado said the county tourism market will likely be negatively impacted by the virus and numerous event closures.
“It’s obviously not good,” Albarado said. “I think travel is going to be significantly reduced over the next couple of months, and it would not be surprising if Wisconsin takes the same steps as others and closes bars and restaurants.”
