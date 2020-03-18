A Chippewa Falls man convicted of killing four and seriously injuring another was sentenced to 99 years in the Wisconsin prison system at a Wednesday, March 10 hearing in Chippewa County Circuit Court.
Colten R. Treu, 23, entered pleas of no contest on Dec. 16 to four felony counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle (2nd +) and plead guilty to one felony count of hit and run involving great bodily harm.
On Nov. 3, 2018 Treu was reported to be the driver in a hit and run accident on County P south of the Wis. 29 in the Village of Lake Hallie that resulted in the deaths of three young girl scouts and a mother and causing significant life threatening injuries to another young girl scout, according to the criminal complaint.
The Girl Scouts had been wearing fluorescent vests while picking up trash as part of the Adopt-a-Highway program when Treu, driving a black pickup truck, crossed the centerline, went into the southbound lane, then entered the ditch striking members of the girl scout troop.
According to the criminal complaint, Treu’s vehicle sustained heavy damage and left the scene of the crash, continuing northbound. Treu did not stop to render aid or provide assistance to any of the pedestrians.
The deputies were allegedly able to locate what appeared to be a fresh fluid trail moving away from the scene of the accident.
A search warrant executed at the residence revealed Treu’s vehicle had significant frontend damage, with weeds still stuck in the front bumper.
Treu and his passenger, John E. Stender, 23, of Holcome, had purchased a keyboard cleaner called Dustoff prior to the accident and huffed the product just prior to the accident. According to the criminal complaint, in their interviews Stender admitted they both had huffed the Dustoff and Treu appeared “out of it.” At one point, Stender grabbed the steering wheel because Treu had crossed the centerline.
A sentencing hearing was scheduled in Chippewa County Circuit Court March 10 and March 11. Approximately 29 victim impact statements were heard during the first day of the sentencing hearing. More than 60 victim impact statements had been submitted.
On March 11 during final statements, Treu’s defense attorneys Carly Sebion and Travis Satorius told the court Treu panicked and because the accident happened so quickly making it unable for Treu to prepare.
Satorius urged the court to consider Treu as a low-risk offender with having one pending court case in Rusk County Circuit Court on his criminal record. Satorius told the court that historically over the past 20 years in Wisconsin for similar cases an appropriate length of time for incarceration is six years and seven months.
Upon release, Treu is unlikely to go back to the same social circle, said Satorius, which decreases his chance to reoffend. Treu is a family man and he feels remorse.
“We can fix him. We can change him,” said Satorius.
Sebion told the court, “the only aggravating factors in this case are the charges themselves.” Breaking into tears, Sebion said, “at 21 he made the worst decision of his life…but he is not the sum of those choices.”
Sebion asked the court to consider a biforcated sentence with a longer period of extended supervision and that the counts be sentenced consecutively. Sebion argued that being on extended supervision will impact him for the rest of his life and any mistake would result in a return to prison.
State attorneys Wade Newell and Sheila Yohnk addressed the court by saying “we all make mistakes, what [the defense] misses, is that we learn from our mistakes.” Treu needs to be held accountable for his actions, because now is not the time to learn, said Newell.
Treu, according to Newell, has minimized his role in this incident to make his actions not as bad as they were. It takes a lot of control to get a vehicle going straight and out of a ditch; Newell said he was likely traveling at 85 miles per hour to get out of the ditch. Treu intentionally made the decision to not stop and render aid.
Following the crash, Treu looked up how long huffing chemicals would stay in his system.
In response to Satorius’s claim that sentencing deserves an average sentence of six years and seven months, Newell said, “I think the court knows this is not an average case. It’s a very aggravated case. Treu had an opportunity to learn, and chose not to.”
Newell told the court Treu was remorseful about the implications on him, not the situation or the others involved.
Treu addressed the victims, his family and the court in his statement. “You all have the right to hate me,” said Treu. He told the court he is ashamed, embarrassed and angry at himself for his actions.
“You will always have an empty void because I made bad decisions,” Treu said to the victims family.
To his family, Treu said, “I’m standing up here, in orange. None of you envisioned this for me.”
Treu admitted to the court he has struggled with drug addiction in the past and failed to find support, adding, “I know I need to change for my family, the community and the victim’s families.”
Chippewa County Circuit Court Judge James Isaacson recalled the crash surreal. “Calling it a tragedy is not enough. Calling it avoidable is still not enough,” said Isaacson. While Treu has no prior criminal record, only one pending court case in Rusk County Circuit Court, he does have a history of undesirable behavior.
While the case is not labeled as aggravated, Isaacson is the number of victims certainly makes the case aggravated.
“Four lives were lost, one maimed…the emotional damage is immeasurable,” said Isaacson.
Isaacson told the court that most people do not get an operating while intoxicated offense and that those who do, seldomly get another. Isaacson told Treu he claimed to sober up for his son, but used THC the day before his incident in Rusk County, just one month before his crash with the girl scouts.
Isaacson sentenced Treu to 21 years on each of the lives he took Each of the sentences will run consecutive and Treu will serve 11 years in prison and 10 in extended supervision for each of the convictions. Treu will serve 15 years for the charge of hit and run causing great bodily harm which breaks down to 10 years incarceration and five in extended supervision.
Treu could be eligible for early release on the last charge. He earned 495 days credit while in custody.
In Rusk County Circuit Court Treu has been charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, one misdemeanor count of possession of THC as a party to a crime, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime and one misdemeanor count of operating with a restricted controlled substance second offense.
According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 30 at approximately 2:37 a.m. Rusk County dispatch received a call from a local business owner reporting Treu had just put the company truck into a ditch near the N4000 block of Wis. 27.
Investigation at the scene revealed the vehicle appeared to have been traveling southbound on Wis. 27 when it crossed over the centerline, into the northbound lane and entered the ditch on the east side of Wis. 27. It appeared the vehicle had traveled in the ditch for a period of time before falling into a steep ditch at a creek crossing. The deputy found the vehicle lying on the driver’s side with substantial reportable damage.
The deputy observed Treu had very bloodshot eyes, his pupils were extremely dilated and did not react to light. Treu admitted to having consumed one beer and to smoking marijuana sometime after 10 p.m. Treu was taken into custody after failing field sobriety tests and transported to Marshfield Medical Clinic.
Following the incident, Treu was released on a $500 cash bond signed Oct. 2 where he agreed to the terms and conditions that he would not commit any crime.
Treu is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court for a trial on May 26 and May 27.
Charges were filed against Stender March 13 in Chippewa County Circuit Court, charging him with one felony count of harboring and aiding a felon and falsifying information and one misdemeanor count of intentionally abusing a hazardous substance. He is scheduled for an initial appearance hearing on April 7.
