Ladysmith officials toured the city’s new public works garage last week, seeing how $1.25 million was spent to transform the former U.S. Army Reserve Center into a new city shop.
Alderman toured the spacious facility on Summit Avenue prior to the city council meeting on Monday, Sept. 28.
The venue includes new garage space, offices for the city’s water and streets departments, storage for utility materials and roadway signage, a crane for heavy lifting and a break room.
City Administrator Alan Christianson said a portion of the existing city shop facilities near downtown, at the southwest corner of Miner Avenue and W. Third Street, will become mainly storage. He added it is possible some buildings will be torn down.
Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner will continue to manage the department from his city hall office downtown.
Last December, the city council approved selling $2.22 million in general obligation bonds with revenue already designated for several different uses. The projects were Army Reserve Center conversion to City Shop for $1,250,000, replenish general fund balance (reimburse 2019 road costs) for $672,000, rebuild intersection of W. Fifth Street and Gates Avenue for $240,000 and other street work for $58,000.
The bonds replaced existing debt that is expiring and falling off the city’s books. It is therefore expected to have no impact on the city’s tax levy. Interest rate will be 4 percent from 2020-2029. After that the rate will fluctuate between 2 and 2.5 percent. The net interest cost to the city is $696,042 over the 20 year life of the repayment.
The reserve center was built by the U.S. Army in 1978.
In 2016, the Army announced it was closing the center, 819 W. Summit Ave. It had housed a detachment of the 327th Engineer Company (Vertical Construction) Third Platoon based in Onalaska. Its members had trained mostly in Fort McCoy. There had been less than 50 soldiers assigned to the Ladysmith detachment at the time of the closing. The base had been in operation in the city for almost 47 years.
Under lease terms, the government paid the city $1 for use of the site from Sept. 1, 1975 to Aug. 31, 2074. Lease terms also allowed the government to terminate the agreement at any time by giving 30 days notice in writing to the city.
There are two buildings on the 5.96 acre property, the 16,257 sq. ft. Reserve Center and the 2,280 sq. ft. Organizational Maintenance Shop. They were identified as excess in a 2017 U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development report identifying Federal property for suitability for use to assist the homeless. This finding was based on building relocation being extremely difficult due to size/type and fair/poor conditions.
City officials toured the site with area contractors in 2017, determining the building was in good shape with some problems.
The 416th Theater Engineer Command requested the 2nd Platoon, 327th Engineer Company, which is the unit stationed in Ladysmith, be relocated to Onalaska so it could be co-located with the Company Headquarters.
A U.S. Army 88th Regional Support Command Public Affairs Specialist said this was done for a couple of reasons. It was hard to provide support to the 2nd Platoon due to the physical distance between the headquarters and 2nd Platoon, fiscal constraints and the 2nd Platoon simply could not recruit enough soldiers in that part of the state to fill its ranks.
The council also recently approved purchasing new shelving for the renovated public works garage through the low-bidder of Bernies Equipment from Holmen at $20,922 over Fastenal at $21,244. There is still money in the renovation project budget to cover this cost, according to Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner who called the lower bid much better quality equipment. Voting against was Ald. Bill Morgan, who called it “a complete waste of taxpayer dollars.”
In other matters, the council:
— Voted 6-0 to approve a territorial amendment of Tax Incremental District 9, project plan and boundary modification to get below state limits on property valuation a municipality can have in TIDs so the city may proceed with establishing a new TID. TID 9 serves the area where Marshfield Clinic is considering building a new $40 million hospital on city-owned athletic fields along the south side of Port Arthur Road. A joint review board made up of representatives from affected taxing jurisdictions gives final approval to the proposal.
— Voted 6-0 to approve a new TID 12 and project plan to assist with developing a community center, outdoor recreation facilities and workforce housing at the Lindoo Avenue former elementary school the city bought earlier this year from Ladysmith School District. A joint review board made up of representatives from affected taxing jurisdictions gives final approval to the proposal.
— Voted 6-0 to approve employee health insurance with projected savings of $234 per month for single enrollment and $512 per month for family enrollment. The savings resulted through significant deductible hikes. A single plan with a $1,272 cost and $500 deductible in 2020 will have a $1,038 cost and $1,500 deductible next year. A family plan with a $2,789 cost and $1,500 deductible in 2020 will have a $2,277 cost and $3,000 deductible next year. The city currently has 10 single enrollments and 18 family enrollments. Ald. Brian Groothousen said the changes save money for city employees and taxpayers in calling it “a good move.”
— Voted 5-1 to approve a $6,500 Morgan & Parmley quote to design rebuild plans of E. 10th Street between Menasha and Park avenues. The one block section of roadway has been left gravel since last year. A motion to approve the engineering contract at the last council meeting failed on a 3-3 vote. It was stated engineering could help determine why there have been water main breaks in this area each of the last two winters prior to resurfacing. Ald. Gerard Schueller voted against approval.
— Voted 6-0 to approve a $1,850 quote from PJG Masonry to drill weep holes, complete tuckpointing and patch damage joints on the base of the Ladysmith Fire Hall. The project is intended to correct drainage problems within the walls of the original Miner Avenue structure built in 2004. Work will start this month and be completed by next spring.
— Voted 6-0 to approve spending $30,650 with Indianhead Glass of Rice Lake to replace all nine exterior doors at the Ladysmith Fire Hall. The doors have severely rusted due to winter salt use to reduce ice and risk of personal injury. Three doors will be replaced this year and the rest next year. The company will fabricate doors on-site, paint and install.
— Voted 4-1 with one abstention to approve revocable occupancy permits along Lake Avenue. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials want to limit about five properties with improvements that encroach on the road right-of-way. The state DOT is proceeding toward resurfacing the heavily traveled roadway between Wis. 27 and River Avenue next year.
— Approved placing “for sale” signs on city owned properties at 411 E. Sabin Ave. and 716 W. Fifth St. N. The city has owned and maintained them since around 2009. They had houses on them that were uninhabitable and razed.
