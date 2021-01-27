Beginning Feb. 1 the Rusk County Community Library, in Ladysmith, will offer appointments for browsing. One person or one family group may schedule a 15-minute appointment to come into the library at a time. The appointments will be available during our current reduced open hours.
People can schedule one appointment each week. Library staff are happy to be able to have people in the library even on this very limited basis. Because the library is not considered an essential business because it doesn’t sell food or medicine, staff are trying their best to serve the public well and to protect the staff from both versions of COVID-19 currently active in the Rusk County area.
Masks are required for entering the library. Library staff are expecting patrons to sanitize their hands before browsing to reduce the chance of spreading any infection.
The Rusk County Community Library is looking forward to seeing many of our patrons soon. To make a 15-minute appointment for browsing, call 715-532-2604. Appointments can also be scheduled to use a computer. You can also email the library at ladysmithpl@ladysmithpl.org to schedule an appointment.
The Booktique is a wonderful addition to the library offering browsing and will reopen starting Wednesday, Feb. 3 with limited days because of COVID.
Booktique open dates at this point will be Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a twenty-minute time limit per visitor. Mask wearing is mandatory. Access to the Booktique will be from the lower level parking lot and through the lower level west door. There will be no access to or from the upstairs area.
Come check out the new updates to the Booktique and new pricing. Visit the new arrivals section; large print section, “old & classic books” section and separate paperbacks section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.