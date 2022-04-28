The Bruce School Board approved a motion, April 11, to harvest timber from three acreages owned by the school after hearing recommendations from a forester.
Department of Natural Resources Forester Jeff Groeschl had since the last school board meeting looked at school-owned acreages on Glendale, Haas and Pondell roads. Each of the properties offer different timber opportunities. Haase Road was last thinned in 2006 and has 16-22 inch red oak ready to be harvested the forester shared ways to encourage regeneration of red oak. Pondell Road offers a growth yellow aspen.
School District Administrator Pat Sturzl said the estimated earnings to harvest stumpage is $35,000 for the Glendale acreage; $55,000 for the acreage on Haas Road and $45,000 for the one on Pondell Road. The cost of harvesting is approximately $3,500 to $4,000 per property.
Board President Andy Anderson asked about current market conditions. Groeschl said that Wisconsin has recently lost two mills but that there has been a pragmatic shift as producers are becoming creative in how they use stumpage.
Board member Dan Kempen said he believed beginning the steps to harvest the timber would be timely for summer and fall harvest times. Each of the tree species have staggered ideal harvest times. Due to the sheer age of the resources on the properties, waiting for some of the trees to age more could lead to stressed trees that are more vulnerable to disease, according to Groeschl.
Board members approved moving forward on Groeschl’s recommendations to harvest timber from the three school acreages.
During the meeting, board members discussed ways to recruit girl basketball players and how to build the future team up in the younger Bruce school girls. Board member Roxie Kemmitz said the seventh grade traveling girls team made a huge difference in building skills.
Kempen suggested the middle school players practice with the high school team to gain valuable practice time and experiences the expectations of talent needed at the high school level.
In other news, board members approved allowing students to earn 24 college credits. The previous level was 21 college credits.
