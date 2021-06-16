The Bruce Village Board voted June 7 to raise the ATV speed limit to 25 miles per hour on Main Street. The current speed limit is 10 MPH.
Rusk Riders ATV Club member Larry Quinn spoke during the meeting and requested the speed limit for ATV’s be raised on Main Street from south of the village, through the village to the 55 MPH change.
Bruce Village President Shane Trott considered the safety of cars traveling 25 MPH next to ATV’s traveling just 10 MPH. Trustee Kim Grasley said she would be in favor of the speed change. Increasing the speed limit to 25 MPH could be a benefit to area businesses, said Trott.
Quinn said the club would work with the Rusk County Highway Department to update the signs throughout the village.
Larry Gotham, of Morgan and Parmley Ltd., updated trustees on the corrective work being done to Well 1 and 3. Gotham recommended the pump on Well 3 be rebuilt which could cost $6,280 and could be completed within a week or two. A new pump would cost $10,441 and would take two to three months to receive.
The current pump was last reworked five years ago and the average life span is seven years. Gotham recommended something be done with the pump while the work is being done on the well.
The remediation work with Well 3 is almost done, according to Gotham. Once the pump is rebuilt and installed, two water samples will need to be submitted to the state. Well 3 could be back on line by the end of June. At this time, the village is not looking at increasing the sewer rates, according to Trott.
Trustees approved the sale and issuance of up to $356,312 subordinate water system revenue bonds and up to $629,415 subordinate sewerage system revenue bonds. They also approved a Safe Drinking Water Loan through the Department of Natural Resources.
The next Bruce Village board meeting will be 7 p.m., Monday, July 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.