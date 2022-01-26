Rusk County and neighboring areas saw several new manufacturers and businesses open and some longtime ownerships change hands last year.
At the same time Ladysmith completed updates to portions of five streets and underground utilities as well as a state resurfacing of a major highway through the city.
Those were the messages as the Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting last Thursday, with about 75 business leaders in attendance.
Chamber Board President Sue Farrell thanked present board members, calling them a “phenomenal group.”
“We have had some great discussion and a lot of like-mindedness at our meeting, and it has been great,” Farrell said. “They have been involved. They felt the community is important to them. It has been a great group to be part of.”
Three new chamber board members were announced after on-line and in-person votes were tallied, succeeding those who had expiring terms.
New businesses included Lois, Lann & Bean Boutique; Shinabery Cycle Sales, Tranquil Harmony and Northwoods Nexus. Changing hands were the renamed Miner Station and Rainbow Floral, both downtown.
Other highlights announced were centennial celebrations for Tee Away Golf & Supper Club and Clark’s Auto.
New tenants in the Ladysmith Industrial Park are Henry Repeating Arms and Centerline Architectural.
Guest speakers for the evening included Ladysmith Mayor Kalvin Vacho and Rusk County Coordinator Andy Albarado.
Vacho cited business, street, housing and other initiatives, praising city staff and city council for their successes.
“Through their work and cooperation we have made many successful things happen in our city during the last year,” Vacho said.
He cited city street improvements to parts of Lake Avenue and First, Second, Third and Fourth streets.
“These projects were not just to make the roads pretty and smooth, but also to replace failing utilities and services underneath them to bring clean water to the residents of the city of Ladysmith,” Vacho said.
Vacho added the state’s blacktop resurfacing of U.S. 8 through the city fixed hazards and solved ongoing maintenance issues.
Vacho honored the business centennials.
“These businesses have survived wars, depressions and recessions. They have served and helped many people in our community, and I wish them the best of luck for another 100 years.”
Vacho highlighted new businesses and those continuing with new owners.
“The fact so many people have opened businesses in these times shows the American spirit of entrepreneurship,” Vacho said.
Vacho also welcomed two new businesses to the city’s industrial park.
“These companies will bring many jobs to our community. I welcome them and wish them a long future in our city,” Vacho said.
Businesses help sustain the life of a community, according to Vacho.
“Their formation and involvement with the community sustains its success into the future and builds the local economy,” Vacho said.
Vacho also cited a shortage of housing, noting city officials are working with Northpointe Development to convert the former Lindoo Avenue school into 40 units of residential housing with new townhomes also proposed on the property.
“With these larger businesses coming into town they are requiring people to fill those jobs,” Vacho said.
Vacho urged those in attendance to look toward the future, focusing on bringing people to the county and building a better community for tomorrow.
Albarado, the top administrative coordinator for the county, spoke about living in a small town and knowing your neighbor.
He began speaking of numerous tourist rooming houses property owners make their properties available as vacation rentals. He said the area needs capacity if it expects to have tourists come to visit, saying some are 2-room cabins and others accommodate more than 20 people.
“When you look at the number of properties we have now and the number of rooms in those properties, we have added the equivalent of two new hotels to the county,” Albarado said.
County campgrounds have done record business, offering everything form motorized to silent sports.
“Essentially, every weekend, now, is like the 4th of July. We are that busy,” Albarado said.
More weddings are being held in county pavilions, parks and campgrounds.
“We have 10 weddings that are renting our facilities this summer,” Albarado said.
Albardo also noted the effort to expand to a full-time 24-hour EMT ambulance service, now running 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
“In a couple months we will have 24 hour staffed full-time ambulance which provides the basis to cover calls throughout the county,” he said.
Technology has improved to allow the county workforce to work remotely, Albarado said. Recruitment and retention also is a big issue, he added.
“It is a competitive environment out there. We are competing just like everyone else,” Albarado said.
County officials also are reviewing building needs for the county highway and jail spaces.
“Most notably,” Albarado said, “We finally got rid of the old Methodist Church.”
“When there are fluctuations in the economy when one industry segment is hit it won’t knock us down as far,”
Albarado noted competition for workers has juggled the wage scale. He also cited a housing need.
“Twenty years ago we had not enough jobs and too many people,” Albarado said. “Now it has gone the other way with too many jobs and not enough people to fill them.”
County officials also are helping acquire grants for improving area broadband service.
Albarado cited a $10,000 grant now available for new businesses, starting in the last nine months or in the 3 months ahead.
Albarado told the audience the county focuses its tourism marketing on digital social media presentations to reach potential visitors outside the area.
Room nights are increasing, according to Albarado. Trail groups help improve trails and put on weekend events, he added.
“Tourism puts the image out there,” Albarado said. “When people see our recreational activities or scenic views, these are really positive things. That is what we do out there, beyond the county line. Setting the table, making people think positive things when they are thinking of coming to Rusk County.”
The goal is these visitors become future residents, according to Albarado.
Farrell told the audience the chamber’s slow decline in membership has stopped, now up by 40 new members. She noted the new name for the organization, expanding to the Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce. She praised Chamber Executive Director Andy Strom.
“It has been a win-win,” she said. “The board we have this year is probably the youngest board we have ever had, but it is probably the most progressive.”
Leaving the board are Adam Kaiser, Dale Olsen and Sue Farrell.
New members voted to the chamber board are Mary Berg, Missy Kroening and Anna Ringstad.
Strom told the audience the chamber now has 238 members. This is an 8.5 percent increase.
“That hasn’t happened, for the chamber, ever,” Strom said.
He added three new successful chamber events have been added, namely the Rusk County Burger Battle, Autumn Quilt Walk and Winter Ball.
The chamber also has taken over Ladysmith Main Street events.
“We thought these events were important to our community so we raised our hand to take them over in an effort to keep these events from disappearing,” Strom said.
The chamber now sponsors about 30 events throughout the year.
The main goal is aggressive growth in 2022, according to Strom. This will include marketing aimed at making these events stand out.
“If we support each other in our pursuits there is nothing we can’t do in our community,” Strom said.
