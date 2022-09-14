The Bruce Village board set a date for a special assessment public hearing to hear from community members about an upcoming water and sewer assessment.
The public hearing will be 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Bruce Village Hall.
The assessment follows the completion of the N. Main Street reconstruction project. Properties will not be assessed for curb and gutter, said Morgan and Parmley’s Larry Gotham.
The anticipated assessment would charge a minimum payment $500 for those property owners being assessed. The payment would need to be made, in full, by Dec. 31 this year. For those unable to make the payment in full, a 10-year payment plan is available at 2.5 percent interest rate. For those entering into a payment plan, the first payment would be due by Jan. 1, 2023.
Trustees discussed and approved the Veteran Memorial Park site and plan. The memorial will be located on the northwest corner of W. Arthur Avenue and N. Alvey Street. The lot is owned by Bruce Telephone and a contract was approved, during the meeting, to establish the memorial park in that lot.
The construction of the memorial will move ahead with construction, said Village President Shane Trott, and it could be completed by Veteran’s Day this year.
Trustees read three submitted bids to replace a portion of the sewer on West River Avenue. The three bids submitted were from H&S Excavating, Northern Group US and A-1 and the bids ranged from $31,000, $227,214 and $99,300 respectively.
Trustees accepted the bid from H&S Excavating.
The work will include removing a portion of the blacktop and gravel, repairing the sewer and filling the area back in with gravel. At this time, no blacktop will be applied when the project is completed due to a future project for that area being anticipated.
Also discussed was the purchase of a snow plow. A truck ordered now would cost approximately $200,000-$250,000 with a delivery date in 2024. Purchasing smaller trucks could have a closer delivery date however would require equipment adjustments which, according to Bruce Public Works Director Casey Gudis, could be more expensive.
Trott requested Gudis to gather several price estimates so the trustees could speak with the auditor before making a decision.
The next Bruce Village board meeting will be held 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3.
