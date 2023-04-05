The Ladysmith Police Department received the lion’s share of mental health cases requiring emergency detention custodies handled by Rusk County law enforcement in 2022, leading to more training for city officers to properly handle this trend. The department also saw a return of a part-time resource officer position in Ladysmith public schools.
Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien presented his department’s 2022 annual report at recent Ladysmith Police & Fire Commission on Wednesday, March 22. In the 9-page document, Julien noted last year was another year filled with rising domestic abuse investigations and arrests and continued mental health cases.
New Spillman records management software now in place for the first full year shows city police logged 2,784 calls for service in 2022 for a 3.92 percent increase from 2,679 calls the prior year. The department logged 2,515 calls in 2020 and 2,936 calls in 2019. Julien called the new software very different than the previous TIPPS system, making it difficult to compare years.
According to Julien, calls that consumed a large amount of the department’s time were traffic crashes, mental health cases, domestic abuse investigations, sexual assault investigations and disorderly conducts.
Rusk County Health & Human Services reported 19 mental health calls that resulted in an emergency detention custody last year. Eleven of these emergency detentions, or 57.9 percent, were handled by city police with the remaining eight taken by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
Julien told the commission the 11 emergency detention custodies were a large jump from 2021, when only three calls resulted in an emergency detention. He added each emergency detention custody requires a transport to a secure facility outside the city.
“While recognizing that domestic abuse investigations and mental health cases are a primary call for service in the Ladysmith community, the department made it a priority to get officers to specific trainings dealing with such,” Julien said.
Last December officers and staff attended a 2-day Crisis Intervention/Dealing with Emotional Disturbed Persons training seminar.
Julien called the school resource officer “another positive in relation to the department budget.”
The police department and school district reached a memorandum of understanding in which the district will pay city police $17,000 per school year for these officer hours. With no added staff, the department began working up to 3 hours per day in the city public schools.
“[It is] added revenue with a program that was cut years ago,” Julien said.
The Ladysmith Police Department’s 2022 annual budget was set at $958,774 and ended the year over budget. According to the latest “Budget Comparison-Detail Police” budget report, the department total expenses were $1,044,492.
Being over budget on expenditures came down to two things, according to Julien. This happened due to purchase of two new squads in 2022 and a change in health benefits for a position changing from a single plan to a family plan.
After discussion with the city council Finance Committee during 2023 budget negotiations it was determined the police department would purchase two new patrol vehicles to upgrade two of its older patrol vehicles. The amount after trade in was $51,387 resulting in a capital outlay not in the 2022 budget.
“With these new purchases and with the current fleet the department will not need to budget for another patrol vehicle until possibly 2026-27,” Julien said.
Second, due to starting the 2022 year short staffed with an officer still on field training and the difference of a single health insurance plan to a family plan there were overages on wage and fringe benefits, according to Julien. Overage on fringe benefits totaled $25,656 more than adopted, he said.
The city police department reduced posted overtime for the third straight year, a 6.44 percent drop last year. Police officers worked 421 overtime hours in 2022 compared with 450 hours in 2021 and 528 hours in 2020;
“In 2023, the department would like to see the posted overtime continue downward from the previous year,” Julien said. “With the appropriate staffing levels, and proper budget management expectations are high to come within the 2023 adopted budget.”
City police also saw a more traffic accidents with 116 crashes in 2022 compared with 79 the prior year for a 46.8 percent increase. There were 69 crashes in 2020 and 115 in 2019.Between non-reportable crashes, crashes with property damage, crashes with injury and hit and run crashes, 2022 traffic crash investigations were higher than the previous three years.
At the same time, traffic tickets plunged by more than one-third. Last year, the police department conducted 305 traffic stops and issued far less tickets for municipal traffic, municipal ordinances and criminal traffic violations.
City police issued 383 tickets in 2022 compared with 632 tickets the prior year for a 39.4 percent decrease. However, last year’s number of tickets is more in line with the typical number issued by city police during the last five years with the least in 2018 and the most in 2021. City police issued 402 tickets in 2020, 389 tickets in 2019 and 321 tickets in 2018.
“The Ladysmith Police Department will continue to make traffic enforcement with an emphasis on speeding violations a priority in an attempt to promote safer driving conditions, improve public safety and attempt to reduce traffic crashes,”Julien said.
The department has 8 fulltime officers including Julien and an office manager.
Department staff participated in numerous community events including National Night Out, Law Enforcement Memorial, Halloween, Shop with a Cop, Mardi Gras and Winter Magic. They also took part in Ladysmith sporting events, color judging at Rusk County Library, reading to the children at area daycare centers, homecoming, and a social media student presentation.
The department has three vehicles including two marked squads(2022 Ford Expedition and 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe) and one unmarked squad (2022 Ford Interceptor).
The department received no formal citizen complaints against department staff last year.
