Ladysmith police

The Ladysmith Police Department received the lion’s share of mental health cases requiring emergency detention custodies handled by Rusk County law enforcement in 2022, leading to more training for city officers to properly handle this trend. The department also saw a return of a part-time resource officer position in Ladysmith public schools.

Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien presented his department’s 2022 annual report at recent Ladysmith Police & Fire Commission on Wednesday, March 22. In the 9-page document, Julien noted last year was another year filled with rising domestic abuse investigations and arrests and continued mental health cases.

