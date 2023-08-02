Looking Back

This is a look back through the Ladysmith News archives.

10 YEARS AGO (2013)

Neighbors rushed to help a Ladysmith couple as their Sabin Avenue home filled with smoke and flames poured out front porch windows. Police quickly arrived and Bud and Cathy Young, 211 Sabin Ave., were helped to safety.

