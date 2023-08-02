10 YEARS AGO (2013)
Neighbors rushed to help a Ladysmith couple as their Sabin Avenue home filled with smoke and flames poured out front porch windows. Police quickly arrived and Bud and Cathy Young, 211 Sabin Ave., were helped to safety.
Calling a recent repeat drug offender’s sentences a “slap in the face to law enforcement personnel,” Rusk County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf blasted presentence recommendations that resulted in the defendant leaving court with no more than probation and a year in jail. The defendant, Tina L Hess, 50, Ladysmith, had sentencing hearings July 16 in three cases in which she had previously entered no contest pleas and she left the courtroom with a 12-month jail term, along with stayed prison sentences and probation.
The School District of Ladysmith has been granted a $100,000 21st Century Community Learning Center grant for the high school.
Bruce School Principal Larry Villiard has retired and the Bruce School Board plans to pick a successor this month. The longtime Bruce educator told the News that “personal matters and recent state legislation” prompted his decision.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
7th District Congressman Dave Obey announced that $1.1 million in federal funds would be available in a revolving loan fund to help Ladysmith area businesses recover from the 2002 tornado.
Glen and Hazel Krisik were to be grand marshals of the Ingram parade.
Investigations by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Wildlife Services confirmed that wolves recently killed two hounds in Sawyer County, just north of the Rusk County line. The dogs were being trained for bear hunting.
The Doughty boys and their Model T Fords stopped in Ladysmith as part of their annual Doughty 500 Model T tour. They were headquartered in Hayward.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
Tax exempt properties including schools, hospitals, churches and fraternal groups with meeting places would be charged a fire protection fee under a proposal by the city council.
Howard Pagel, M.D. 87, longtime Ladysmith physician, died. A resident of Ladysmith since 1907, he was the first graduate of Ladysmith High School to earn a medical degree.
The Sears catalog store in Ladysmith closed July 24.
Marvin Nelson, retired superintendent of the Flambeau School District, died.
The Ladysmith Lions Club completed construction of covered bridge to the island in O.J. Falge Park.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Doug DeLong, M.D., joined the Marshfield Clinic-Ladysmith Center as a specialist in internal medicine.
Stockholders of the defunct Northwestern Loan of Bruce were hoping to recover some of their investments as a result of a civil suit filed against former officers and accountants of the firm.
Jim West was the new owner of the Ladysmith Lanes.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Tickets were being sold for the Mount Senario College production of “My Fair Lady.”
The city crew finished widening and blacktopping Menasha Avenue. The street was to serve as a secondary route to the new high school.
A new Fiberglas raft was being used at the Memorial Park beach. It was made by Fiberstrong of Ladysmith.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Amateur thieves and vandals broke into the Rusk County shop for the third time within a month. Damage was estimated at $1,000.
Flambeau Lodge was having a nickel beer party.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
Don Gehrmann, UW athlete who held the indoor record for the 1,000- yard run, was to speak to the Ladysmith Kiwanis Club.
City mail delivery was to extended to 150 residences presently served by rural carriers, according to postmaster J.R. “Buck” Morgan.
Coming to the Miner Theatre was the movie “Titanic” starring Clifton Webb and Barbara Stanwick.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
Earl Chapman, 17, Sand Lake, died at the Naval hospital at Great Lakes, Ill.
Charles Kucek of Sheldon was reported to be a prisoner of the Japanese.
Some $40,000 in federal funds were approved for rebuilding Wis. 27 straight north from Ladysmith to Ojibwa.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
The Ladysmith Milk Producers Cooperative plant was making butter from cream delivered to the plant. The cream skimmed from milk was being shipped by refrigerated rail cars to the East. Two hundred 10-gallon cans of cream shipped from Ladysmith on Tuesday arrived in Boston on Thursday.
Ten performers from the WLS Barn Dance radio show were to appear in person on the Unique Theater stage in Ladysmith on Aug. 1.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
The school grounds of the new Brooklyn School had been graded and leveled. A sidewalk also was being built on the north side of Menasha Avenue from the school west to the H.H. Fish house and then south to the bridge.
The Rusk County Fair Commission was considering giving away three purebred calves or a Ford touring car at the fair.
The blueberry crop in the Conrath area was reported good.
Crandell’s garage advertised the Gray automobile as using one-third less gas than other cars. The coupe sold for $685.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
Rapid progress was being made on the new theater building on West Second Street. The building was made of reinforced concrete. There was to be a dance hall on the second floor. (The theater was named the Unique.)
Work commenced on erection of the Norwegian Lutheran Church opposite the Catholic church in Ladysmith.
Ben Stelzmann, R.B. MacDonald and Dr. R.M. Lea were fishing the Thornapple River when they got hold of a monster musky. After giving them all a dunking, the fish got away.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
The Menasha Wooden Ware Co. intended to plat 120 acres of choice land north of the Flambeau River (in what later was known as the Brooklyn area of Ladysmith). Parcels of one and five acres were to be sold. Access was to be by the bridge over the dam in Ladysmith.
Saw Johnson was building a fine new home on his farm two and one-half miles south of Ladysmith.
J.L. Starks became proprietor of the “Tony Enterprise.”
The new labor laws made it necessary for C.P. Soule to discharge the young boys he had hired as pin setters in the bowling alley.
