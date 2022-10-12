An intensive search for a missing elderly Ingram woman with dementia ended sadly last Friday morning, on the third day of attempting to locate Mary Lou Bisson.
She had gone missing sometime Wednesday, Oct. 5. She was last seen wearing a red windbreaker and black jeans.
Search and rescue efforts ran through the first night and into the second day. Despite cold temperatures and wet weather, crews kept searching into the third day on Oct. 7.
A search team found Bisson’s body in a woods about one-half mile north of her home. Between 90 and 110 people are estimated to have helped during the search.
Foul play is not suspected.
Officials said Bisson, 91, a much loved and well-known person in the Ingram area, went missing sometime between noon-4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5.
With the search already well underway, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, issue a Crime Alert Network Silver Alert at about 10:30 p.m., Oct. 5. The bulletin was issued to the public in Rusk County and surrounding counties.
Bisson had been believed to be on foot because she did not own a vehicle. She was last seen near her home, just north of Ingram, law enforcement officials said.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends,” said Rusk County Sheriff’s Department officials on social media after the search ended.
Family member Angela Bisson-Kostka called her aunt a person who, “will definitely be missed.”
“She always had a smile on her face and a go get ‘em attitude. It is something the community and her family will always remember her by,” Bisson-Kostka said. “Mary Lou knew no strangers and had no enemies.”
Bisson was a very visual member of the community whether it be her Catholic religion, Ingram Community Club or Rusk County Historical Society.
“She was dedicated to everything she had a hand in,” Bisson-Kostka said.
Bisson’s body was located by a search team about a half mile north of her home near the former Hilltop Bar at the intersection of U.S. 8 and Wis. 73 in the town of Richland.
Family members and crews from multiple area fire departments and law enforcement agencies searched the surrounding area overnight after Bisson initially was reported missing. They continued searching throughout the day on Thursday, Oct. 6. The search continued Friday, Oct. 7, until a search team found her body around 11 a.m.
“There were no indications she left in a vehicle. There were no indications she left on foot. There was nothing telling us for sure she left either way,” said Rusk County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Phil Grassmann said on the second day of the search. “We presumed she left on foot because she doesn’t have a vehicle, but there was no way of knowing if someone picked her up.”
Search teams were operating with few leads, according to Grassmann. He said there were many possibilities including the possibility Bisson had left her home on foot and was picked up later in a vehicle somewhere down the road.
“We don‘t have any information. All we know is family and law enforcement do not know her where-abouts,” Grassmann said on Thursday.
Search and rescue crews from Wisconsin and Minnesota participated in the effort. There were multiple fire and law enforcement agencies also involved, including K9 and drone services.
Home base for the search was outside Bissons home, establishing a massive presence with emergency vehicles and trailers along the highway.
Bisson lived alone.
“We are doing systematic searches of farm fields, woods and properties within a couple mile radius,” Grassman said after coordinating a Thursday search of some swampy lowland in the village along Wis. 73.
“We are going to continue searching for as long as our resources hold out,” Grassmann said that day.
At that time, the search had already covered a wide swath of the village and surrounding town land.
“We’ve searched approximately 4 square miles including the village of Ingram,” Grassmann said as the effort continued.
An overnight search was suspended the second day due to potential dangers of searching in the dark. These include search team members becoming lost or injured, according to Grassmann.
These possible risks were acceptable on the first night of the search, he added.
“Yes, because the case was still fresh,” Grassmann said.
Heading into the third day of searching, Friday, Grassmann remained hopeful despite cold and rain conditions.
“We have to always remain positive until we know for sure,” Grassmann said. “I always remain positive until there is other information we receive that tells me otherwise.”
About 100 people assisted in the search. They include the Bisson family and fire departments from Hawkins, Sheldon, Kennan/Catawaba, Jump River and Bruce. Law enforcement agencies that assisted include the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Price County Sheriff’s Office, Ladysmith Police Department and Wisconsin Emergency Management and Wisconsin Department of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation. Search and Rescue teams that participated include Wings of Hope, Northstar, Sawyer County and Wisconsin K9 SOS. Also assisting were Jeld-Wen, County Cuts Meats, Ladysmith Fresh Market, Ladysmith Kwik Trip, Ladysmith Subway, Jolee Nitek, Mert Krings, Judy Wincentsen/Linda Applebee, Valentine’s Village Store and Glen Flora Lutheran Church.
Bisson-Kostka admired Bisson for her sheer energy and community involvement.
“Growing up, I often wondered if the woman ever slept,” Bisson-Kostka said. “She was always on the go. She never stopped. She was always going somewhere or planning something. She put her heart and soul into everything she was a part of. She was always making sure everything was perfectly planned as well as organized.”
Bisson-Kostka said Bisson will be missed by many in the area.
“When Mary Lou passed away last week, we not only lost a major part of our families, we also lost a very critical part of the community. We are all lucky to have had her in our lives,” Bisson-Kostka said.
Grassmann believes Bisson wandered away from home and somehow became lost.
“Must have,” he said.
Grassmann declined to speculate on how Bisson died, adding temperatures were not low enough to freeze a person. The first night temperatures were cold in the 50s, and it was raining.
“We can only speculate she succumbed to the environment and the weather,” Grassmann said.
An autopsy would need to be done to determine if a medical condition might have been the cause of death.
“We can only speculate that it was the environment,” Grassmann said. “It was cold.”
Grassmann thanked each agency and person who assisted, all the way to private individuals who brought search crews food on their own.
“We could not have done it without them. They all played a crucial role in us being able to locate her,” Grassmann said.
The most difficult aspect was not knowing, according to Grassmann.
“We had very little information or evidence to know for sure what happened to her or where she went. So many scenarios present themselves as possibilities, and you can’t cancel any of them out until you know for sure,” Grassmann said.
Grassmann expressed relief there was a conclusion to the search, even though it wasn’t what everyone was hoping for.
“It is not the outcome any of us wanted, but at least we were able to locate her for the family. It’s very difficult for everyone involved when someone is never located. We’re usually able to put together the who, what, why where and when once we are able to locate what we’re looking for,” Grassmann said.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office offers the services of Project Lifesaver to any county resident with several deputies trained in the use of the tracking equipment. Interested individuals should contact the sheriff’s department to get their loved one set up with the program, according to Grassmann.
Project Lifesaver is the premier search and rescue program operated internationally by public safety agencies, and is strategically designed for “at risk” individuals who are prone to the life threatening behavior of wandering. The primary mission of Project Lifesaver is to provide timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children with the propensity to wander due to a cognitive condition.
Search teams were in constant contact with the Bisson family throughout the entire situation.
“The family did express they were very thankful for everyone’s time and effort. They also were absolutely relieved to know where she was. It was obvious to us that Mrs. Bisson was the matriarch of that family and was extremely loved and cherished by all,” Grassmann said. “I again want to thank the Bisson family for their cooperation and understanding throughout the search.”
Bisson is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Overbye of Ingram and Florence Selonke of Hawkins and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Father Papi Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg concelebrating. Burial will be in the Ingram Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m., at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m.. There will also be a visitation on Thursday at the church from 10 to 11 a.m.
