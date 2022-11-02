Area schools and organizations will be holding Veteran’s Day ceremonies this year to recognize Veteran’s Day on Friday, Nov. 11. 

Area veterans will hold a Veteran’s Day ceremony at Memorial Park, Ladysmith, at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11. The master of ceremonies will be Eric Stoker. Marlon Rochester will be the ceremony’s speaker. Pastor David Bowles will be the presiding chaplain. Wisconsin State Assembly District 87 Representative James Edming will play Taps.

