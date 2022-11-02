Area schools and organizations will be holding Veteran’s Day ceremonies this year to recognize Veteran’s Day on Friday, Nov. 11.
Area veterans will hold a Veteran’s Day ceremony at Memorial Park, Ladysmith, at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11. The master of ceremonies will be Eric Stoker. Marlon Rochester will be the ceremony’s speaker. Pastor David Bowles will be the presiding chaplain. Wisconsin State Assembly District 87 Representative James Edming will play Taps.
Bruce School District will hold a ceremony at 10:20 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11.
Flambeau School District will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11.
Imago Dei Academy will hold a ceremony with AMVETS Post 127 at 8:20 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11 in the basement of Church of Christ, Ladysmith. Students will celebrate with patriotic songs, patriotic readings and other activities related to Veteran’s Day.
Ladysmith School District will hold a ceremony starting at 8:15 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11 in the Ladysmith Middle High School gymnasium.
Our Lady of Sorrows will hold a ceremony at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.