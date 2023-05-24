Veterans groups will conduct Memorial Day observances this weekend at many communities in the Rusk County area. Most events are on Monday, May 29, but Weyerhaeuser events will take place on Sunday, May 28.
Ladysmith area
American Legion Vacho-Lybert Post 64, Amvets Post 127, DAV Chapter 33, Sons of AMVETS Squadron 127 and area auxiliaries will hold Memorial Day observances on Monday, May 29.
Events will feature Taps on bugle by Jim Edming, prayers by Doc Nagel, comments by Rusk County Veterans Service Officer Erik Stoker and guest speakers Simon Cole and Michael Nagel. Observances will take place at Pioneer Park Cemetery at 8 a.m., Ingram Cemetery at 9 a.m., Glen Flora Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., Tony Cemetery at 10 a.m., County G Bridge at 10:30 a.m., Memorial Park in Ladysmith at 11 a.m. and Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith at 11:30 a.m. The observances will be followed by a noon luncheon by the auxiliaries at the VMA, and all are welcome to attend.
Sheldon area
Sheldon American Legion York-Kolar Post 316 will hold its events on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.
Cemetery observances will take place at Flambeau Church at 8:30 a.m., Conrath Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. and Woodlawn Cemetery near Sheldon at 11 a.m.
Bruce area
Bruce American Legion Earl J. Conley Post 268 will perform services at the following cemeteries on Monday, May 29.
They include cemeteries at Blue Hills at 8:30 a.m., Appolonia at 9 a.m., Island Lake at 9:30 a.m., Dodson at 10 a.m., Bruce Catholic at 10:30 a.m. and Bruce Village at 11 a.m.
There will be motorcycle escorts, weather permitting.
Hawkins area
Kennan American Legion Post 362 will conduct Memorial Day program in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins at 11 a.m., Monday, May 29, at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Cornell and Holcombe area
The Cornell American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, in the Cornell and Lake Holcombe areas. The color guard and honor guard will present the colors, conduct firing squad salute and play taps. Everyone is welcome at all events.
There will be a Veterans Memorial Day program at 9 a.m. at the Holcombe Cemetery, about 1.5 miles south of Holcombe on Wis. 27.
There will be a parade line-up at Seventh Street and Main Street in Cornell at 10:30 p.m. The parade starts down Main Street at 11 a.m.
There will be a memorial program at noon at the junction of Hwys 178 and 64.
There will be services rendered at other sites including Cleveland Cemetery at 2 p.m., Estella Cemetery at 2:45 p.m. and Martin Mission Cemetery at 3.15 p.m.
Exeland area
American Legion Mark Harris Post 425 will conduct Memorial Day services on Monday, May 29 at Windfall Cemetery at Exeland at 10 a.m., St. Ann’s Cemetery at Murry at 11 a.m. and Bellile Cemetery at Radisson at 11:30 a.m.
Weyerhaeuser area
Weyerhaeuser VFW Post 5780 will hold Memorial Day observances on Sunday, May 28.
They include the ABVM Strickland Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., Bass Lake Cemetery at 9:45 a.m., Old Catholic Cemetery at 10 a.m., Catholic Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. and Village Cemetery at 11 a.m. All volunteers are asked to meet at VFW hall at 8:30 am.
There will be a free will offering lunch and refreshments starting at noon at the VFW Hall with a fundraiser raffle drawing at 1 p.m.
Jump River
Memorial Day Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 29, at Mount Nebo Cemetery by VFW Hugh Warner Post 2977. A Memorial Day Dinner will follow with dine-in or carry-out from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Jump River Community Center.
Highground
The Highground will host its 13th annual Honor Ride and Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29. In observance of Memorial Day, a recording of the names of more than 2,000 Wisconsin men and women who have given their lives in service to our country will be heard throughout the park beginning at 10 a.m.
In advance of the ceremony, the Honor Ride procession through Neillsville will depart the American Legion Post #73 at 1:45 p.m. As they pass by, show your support of their mission to honor those lost to war. Motorcycles will parade through Neillsville on their way to The Highground with the community showing their support and patriotism as the riders pass by.
At The Highground, the Liberty Bell will ring as supporters welcome riders along the flag-lined road. The Liberty Bell will ring once more at 3 p.m. for the National Moment of Remembrance, marking the beginning of the Memorial Day ceremony.
