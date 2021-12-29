A husband and wife with Ladysmith connections have touched the sky with their music, recently soaring among the select group being considered for a 2022 Grammy Award nomination.
The CD, Under the Venus Moon, centers on the music of Mario Friedel.
Featuring a collection of big-band jazz sounds arranged by Tom Washatka and sung by legendary Wisconsin vocalist Janet Planet, the recording rose through the ranks of the music industry this year. The CD made the first round nomination ballot for Grammy’s Best Vocal Jazz Album of the Year.
Mario and Sherry Friedel are long-time musicians and music educators. In Ladysmith, he served as elementary school principal and school district administrator. She was the school district’s music instructor, teaching students at every level.
The Friedels will return to Ladysmith this Friday, performing a special New Year’s Eve concert as part of the Flambeau Valley Arts Association season.
“We are really looking forward to coming up on New Year’s Eve to spend time in our hometown of 18 years,” Sherry said.
The nomination process
There are seven pages of rules in the Grammy nominating and awarding processes.
Recording Academy members and record companies enter recordings and music videos they consider worthy of recognition in the Grammy Awards process. Screening review sessions by more than 350 experts in various fields are held to ensure entered recordings meet specific qualifications and have been placed in appropriate fields such as Rock, R&B, Jazz, Country, Gospel, New Age, Rap, Classical, Latin and others. The purpose of screenings is not to make artistic or technical judgments, but rather to make sure each entry is eligible and placed in its proper category.
First-round ballots are sent to voting members in good dues standing. To help ensure the quality of the voting, members are directed to vote only in their areas of expertise; they may vote in up to 10 categories across up to three genre fields plus the four categories of the General Field that includes Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist. After nominations have been determined and announced, Academy voting members vote in up to 10 categories across up to three fields in the genre fields plus the four categories of the General Field to determine the final winners.
Final winners receive a Grammy Award during a live broadcast of the ceremony. All nominees receive a medallion and certificate.
In the beginning
The music that makes up Under The Venus Moon was conceived of almost 30 years ago.
Mario lived in Nashville in the early 1970s, when he played with legendary musicians, Jimmy Buffet and John Hiatt. He wrote many of the songs that eventually would be included on the CD at different times during the 1970s and 1980s, before the couple met. He had them recorded in a project in the early 1980s with musicians he was playing with at that time.
First meeting as musicians in a band, composer Mario Friedel, vocalist Janet Planet and arranger Tom Washatka quickly realized their compatibility with the performance of jazz music. Years later, Friedel put in motion an effort to record Under the Venus Moon in collaboration with Planet, Washatka, and other artists.
Mario has 30 years experience as an educator in both public and private schools, and a lifetime of experience as a musician and songwriter.
Washatka has been performing, producing and recording music for more than 4 decades. He is also a saxophonist, composer, arranger, recording engineer and producer.
Janet Planet has been a working musician from the Midwest for more than 35 years. Self-produced and managed for the majority of her career, she is a productive recording artist, performer, teacher and clinician. She is a 6 time WAMI award winner and in 2014 she became the second woman in 32 years to be inducted in to the WAMI Hall Of Fame.
It’s printed on the cover of Under a Venus Moon the CD, “Evokes a high level of emotional connection to things of beauty and artistic expression.”
The whole work consists of seven songs which are both dynamic yet strung together like they were meant to exist as one. The songs include “Mixup At the Station”, “Footprint,” “Heat of the Daytime,” “Keep Them From The Cold,” “Mood For Love,” “Living in the Rain” and “Wait.”
The CD can be listened to at stellarsound.net, Spotify and most streaming platforms.
The CD
The couple had lived in Nashville in the mid-1990s when they wrote many of the tunes that would go on a Songa CD released in 2019.
The concept for Under the Venus Moon began while the Friedels were living in Ladysmith, they said.
Janet Planet came to Ladysmith for a 2015 concert, also through the Flambeau Valley Arts Association. She also appeared earlier in the city as part of a Beatles music tribute.
Mario learned of Tom and Janet’s arrangements of the Bob Dylan songbook. It included the CDs, Janet Planet Sings —The Bob Dylan Songbook Vol. 1, released in 2010 and Just Like a Woman—The Music of Bob Dylan Vol. 2, released in 2015.
In 2017 Planet was acknowledged by the GRAMMY Foundation for her recording, Janet Planet – Just Like A Woman – The Music Of Bob Dylan. The Dylan project also made the first round Grammy Award nomination ballot but fell short of becoming a final nominee.
Intrigued by the Dylan project, Mario reached out to Washatka to create arrangements of his own songs for a big band.
Everything was arranged.
Under the Venus Moon was recorded at Steel Moon Recording, in Oshkosh. It features the works of Janet Planet on vocals, Sherry Friedel on background vocal on mixup at the station, Mario Friedel on background vocal on Mixup at the station, Tom Washatka on saxophone, Eric Koppa on saxophone, Vince Friedel on saxophone, Marty Robinson on trumpet, Kurt Shipe on trumpet, Ken Skitch on trombone, Dave Sawall on trombone, Noah Harmon on keyboard, Tom Theabo on guitar, John Gibson on bass and Zach Harmon on drums/percussion.
The CD was released on Aug. 30.
Reception
Janet Planet submitted Under the Venus Moon for Grammy Award consideration in the category of Best Vocal Jazz Album.
Washatka eventually notified Mario the project reached the first round ballot, in the top 78 albums of 10,000 submissions.
“As a songwriter, it was a humbling moment,” Mario said.
The final Grammy nominees officially were announced on Nov. 23. While Under the Venus Moon did not make the cut, the acknowledgement gave Mario a newfound sense of confidence.
“I had never seen this type of recognition from people in the music industry in my musical career,” Mario said.
In Ladysmith
The Friedel family had a strong influence on the music scene in Ladysmith during their years in the city, according to Flambeau Valley Arts Association President Karen Ek.
As an administrator in the School District of Ladysmith one of Mario’s first accomplishments was to increase the time allotted for elementary music. He was named Administrator of the Year by the Wisconsin School Music Association and subsequently served on its Board of Directors until after his retirement.
Sherry, who came to Ladysmith with a degree in music, did her student teaching under Ek’s supervision and was hired as Ek’s successor. She eventually moved to teaching elementary music as the hours were more family friendly for a mother of two.
The Friedels raised their children in Rusk County and still consider Ladysmith home as they maintain a “Cabin on the Flambeau,” the title of a song the couple composed and recorded.
The Friedels did frequent performances in the area and were active in church music and the Ladysmith Community Singers. Their son, Vince, went on to major in music and is currently working on a masters degree at the Cincinnati Conservatory. All three can be heard on Under the Venus Moon.
“Their departure from Ladysmith left a big void in the music scene here,” Ek said.
Since Ladysmith
Since moving away from Ladysmith, Mario and Sherry have formed Songa. The group performs as a trio.
Songa is a band that focuses on original music, much of which was written in the early 1990s when the Friedels lived in Nashville.
Songwriting became a lifeline for the Fridels during the pandemic. They called it their, “Way of finding hope through creativity during a time of introspection.”
“A new sound evolved for them, along with a message of love and care for humanity,” they said.
Songa recently released its latest EP recording, Sunshine in the Rain.
The Friedels note their children now are both graduated from high school, Vince from Ladysmith in 2016 and Maria from Chippewa Falls in 2020.
“We have been taking the time since to focus on putting an act together that reflects us and our life experiences,” they said.
Having played in a variety of bands with a variety of styles over a lifetime, the Friedels find Songa reflects the Americana styles of folk, blues, country and jazz.
The audience will hear acoustic folk, blues, country and jazz tastefully blended with harmony and humor. The Friedels will share original songs from the two new releases as well as favorites from their 2019 release, Dreams are in the Making.
“Sherry and I perform an acoustic version of four of these songs in our jazz set,” Mario said.
Janet Planet regularly includes these songs in her live set as she performs with a number of jazz ensembles. She has included them in La Crosse, Milwaukee, Oshkosh, and Wausau as she teams with community or university jazz ensembles for performances.
Mario continues to be a part principal and teacher at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Stratford. Sherry is in her fourth year teaching elementary music in the Chippewa Falls School District.
The Friedels have a website with a video of their song, “The Cabin Song.” The recording is about their cabin on the Flambeau River that they still own in Rusk County. The link is https://songaduo.com/.
The 64th GRAMMY Awards show will be broadcast live on CBS on Jan. 31.
In concert
The album Under the Venus Moon and the most recent Songa release, Sunshine in the Rain, will be available at the Songa performance in Rusk County on New Year’s Eve, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, Worden Avenue Exchange, Ladysmith. Tickets are $10 in advance or at the door. To reserve tickets, call 715-313-0242. Masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Masks will be available at the event entrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.