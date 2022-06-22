The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last Friday that four Wisconsin counties now have high community levels of COVID-19. They are Lincoln, Marathon, Wood and Milwaukee counties. One week earlier there were 11 counties rated high, mostly in the southern half of the state.
Last week’s CDC data showed 25 counties now with a medium threat compared with 34 counties the prior week. It also showed 43 counties now with a low threat compared with 25 counties the prior week.
Rusk County remains in the yellow, meaning a medium community spread. Neighboring counties also medium include Barron, Price and Taylor counties. Neighboring counties that are low include Chippewa, Sawyer and Washburn counties.
Rusk County Public Health reported one death due to COVID-19 last week, making the total 57 since the pandemic began. Also last week, county officials reported eight new cases and one additional hospitalization.
On June 16, there were a total of 1,501,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 1,355 new confirmed cases reported, and a 7-day average of 1,398 confirmed cases reported per day.
Nationally, there have been 85,921,461 cases with a current daily average of 100,733 new cases and 1,008,196 deaths with a current daily average of 266 deaths.
U.S. regulators on Friday authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers, paving the way for vaccinations to begin next week.
The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation for the shots from Moderna and Pfizer. That means U.S. kids under 5 — roughly 18 million youngsters — are eligible for the shots, about 1 1/2 years after the vaccines first became available in the country for adults, who have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.
There’s one step left: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends how to use vaccines. Its independent advisers began debating the two-dose Moderna and the three-dose Pfizer vaccines on Friday and will make its recommendation Saturday. A final signoff is expected soon after from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
At a Senate hearing Thursday, Walensky said her staff was working over the Juneteenth federal holiday weekend “because we understand the urgency of this for American parents.”
COVID hospitalizations slightly increased throughout the same week, up nine patients from the previous week, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
WHA data from last Friday shows there are currently 384 total COVID-19 patients in the state, up 9 since the prior day and up 9 since the prior week. This includes 62 currently in the ICU, up 2 from the prior day and up 8 from the prior week. There are 141 total hospitals in the state.
WHA data from last Friday shows there are currently 25 total COVID-19 patients in the northwest region of the state, up 3 since the prior day and down 2 since the prior week. This includes one currently in the ICU, up 1 from the prior day and down 1 from the prior week. There are 26 total hospitals in the northwest region of the state.
There are 6,076 Rusk County residents that have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or about 43.3 percent. This compares to 3.76 million statewide, or 64.5 percent.
In Rusk County, 41.5 percent of residents have completed the vaccine series compared to 61.3 percent statewide.
In Rusk County, 22.8 percent of residents have received a booster dose compared with 34.8 percent statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.