A local woman is making headlines and rising to the status of a local celebrity after she threw out the first pitch and raised awareness for a good cause at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Kim Verdegan, 37, of Tony was thrilled to throw out the first pitch before her favorite team, the Brewers, took on the Houston Astros on Monday, May 22.
Kim said she was very nervous about the pitch, but she practiced a lot. That practice paid off and the pitch was right on when it rolled across home plate that evening. The cheering crowd included about 100 members of Kim’s family and friends who came to see her pitch, about 50 of which have the same disorder that Kim has, called William’s Syndrome.
William’s Syndrome is caused by a deletion of genetic material on a chromosome, specifically chromosome 7. It affects many parts of the body and is characterized by mild to moderate intellectual disability or learning problems, unique personality characteristics and distinctive facial features such as a round face with full cheeks, thick lips, a broad forehead, and a short nose with a broad tip. Some can have heart and blood vessel (cardiovascular) problems. It effects about one in 10,000 people and about 20,000 to 30,000 in the United States.
Kim compares the syndrome to being like a golden retriever, an idea she got after her family watched a 20/20 special a while back.
“They found that dogs and people with William’s Syndrome have a deletion of the same chromosome.” Kim’s mother, Diana Verdegan, explained. “Which is what makes them so friendly and outgoing and social, so there is a comparison between dogs and William’s Syndrome.”
The idea to throw out the first pitch at a Brewer’s game was put together by Diana, who is an acquaintance of former Brewer’s pitcher Tim Dillard, a friendship that was formed when the two chanced to meet at a local establishment. The two made a connection over fishing lures and Twitter conversations. Diana even sent Dillard some fishing baits, which he shared with Bob Uecker and Josh Hader. In January of this year, Diana reached out to Dillard. “I asked him who I would contact in the Brewers to do something related to William’s Syndrome awareness.” Diana said.
She was given a name, and everything snowballed from there. Before the game on Monday, Diana set out a table with information related to William’s Syndrome. About 75 T-shirts were made with the logo ‘Pitch for William’s Syndrome, ‘with the help of the William’s Syndrome Association. Dillard received a T-shirt, along with Kim’s favorite player, Rowdy Tellez.
“We weren’t allowed to talk to the players, but someone did pass a shirt on to Rowdy.” Diana explained. “We didn’t know about it until the next day when Tim sent us a picture of Rowdy wearing the shirt at batting practice.”
Seeing her favorite player wearing the T-shirt meant a lot to Kim. “He’s my favorite player because he hugged me and gave me a kiss.” Kim said.
The William’s Syndrome Association also helped purchase tickets for those supporting Kim and those with William’s Syndrome. Those attending with William’s Syndrome included a 70-year-old woman who was recently diagnosed and who went most of her life without knowing about her disorder and a young boy who quickly became good friends with Kim.
Two local news stations picked up the story and featured Kim throwing out the first pitch at the Brewers game. Diana retold a story of how the night that Kim was on TV, everyone at a local bar went dead silent as they watched Kim throw out the pitch. “After she got done, everyone cheered.” Diana said.
Kim is enjoying her status as a local celebrity after appearing on TV. She’s become so famous that she joked, “I might need security.”
As of right now, there is no treatment except for symptom management for William’s Syndrome, but everyone can help to encourage these rare and amazing individuals, such as Kim, by raising awareness and offering support and understanding. May is William’s Syndrome awareness month. Visit williams-syndrome.org/ to find out more about this rare disorder or to explore other ways to contribute.
