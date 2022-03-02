The Flambeau school board unanimously decided to not renew the contract for the school’s high school principal in a special meeting held Feb. 22. That decision lead to a student walk out later that week.
On Friday, Feb. 23 following the special meeting where Flambeau school board members decided not to renew the contract for High School Principal Craig Cahoon students held a walkout.
During the special school board meeting, Cahoon had several individuals speaking out on his behalf. Former Athletic Director Ted Alberson told board members that during his interview, Cahoon was the unanimous choice for principal when he was hired.
In speaking of the school district and it’s leadership, Alberson said, “we’ve got some serious problems.” Alberson said during his time working with Cahoon, he had always worked collaboratively with him.
During the meeting a representative from Milwaukee was present for the performance evaluation of Cahoon.
“I put my heart and soul into this place and to think my tax dollars to have some guy from Milwaukee come up…what does that do for our school district?” asked Alberson.
As part of his dedication to the school during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cahoon obtained his school bus license. “How many superintendents, how many principals go out and get their school bus license?” asked Alberson.
During the meeting Cahoon defended his position at the school. In one alleged incriminating circumstance in his review, Cahoon was asked by Flambeau School District Administrator Erica Schley to submit his improvement plan by July 29 however, Cahoon during the meeting stated it had been submitted on July 9. That improvement plan was not discussed by Schley with Cahoon until Dec. 8 when she was asking for him to submit it. Cahoon told school board members Schley told him that the plan would need to be approved by Dec. 31, despite it had been submitted to her on July 9.
“It felt like I was being set up,” Cahoon said to the board.
Cahoon said the improvement plan was never approved or reviewed like the document indicated in writing.
In his rebuttal of the review during the special meeting, Cahoon pointed to one incident where he had allegedly made comments to someone about COVID-19 protocols; following those comments Cahoon said he called Rusk County Public Health to speak with someone so that the school’s relationship with public health would not be jeopardized.
He told board members that he didn’t think it was unfair and made sense during the pandemic to tell public health that he expected the school board to follow the recommendations by the state and county public health department for COVID-19.
The Ladysmith News contacted all seven school board members and Schley for comment. School board member Joel Taylor was the only individual to respond and responded by saying, “as you are aware, the board president is the correct contact for communication on board actions so I can’t comment on the non-renewal or any other board actions.”
According to the Flambeau School’s policy manual and bylaw PO0143.1, “individual board members make public statements on school matters to local media, on social media and to local officials and/or State officials.”
In response to whether he felt confident in removing Cahoon was in the best decision for the school, Taylor went on to say, “I am the one that made the motion to not renew Mr. Cahoon’s actions so yes, my personal option is that was the best decision for the school.”
In a letter from select members from the senior class at Flambeau School, students credit the improvements to the school to Cahoon, identifying less behavioral problems among students and more involvement among students.
Some of the alleged incriminating points on Cahoon’s review, the students point out, were trivial but were made out to be “huge problems.” Those problems the students point out were snow on the sidewalks, clocks not working and even hats being worn occasionally in the hallways.
According to Cahoon, the school board’s explanation was “the decision not to issue you an administrator contract for the 2022-2023 school year is based on the school board’s lack of confidence in continuing your employment based upon your performance.”
The Flambeau seniors’ letter alleges Cahoon was deliberately set up for failure on multiple incidents and that this non-renewal “is clearly a retaliation for Mr. Cahoon’s cooperation with police.”
That cooperation stems from an incident, according to three Rusk County Circuit Court cases, alleging Schley, school board president Julie Hauser and Schley’s husband, Jeffrey Schley, were involved in an incident where Jeffrey Schley threatened a teacher over his child’s low grade. In that incident Hauser declined two requests by school board membes to hold a special board meeting to discuss the incident.
Schley has been charged with one felony count of misconduct/office – acting/inconsistent duty and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Hauser is charged with one felony count of misconduct/office – fail/perform known duty and one felony count of misconduct/office – act/excess authority. Jeffrey Schley has been charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
After those charges were filed last spring, school board members voted to continue to allow Hauser to serve as school board president. Also in that meeting, a motion carried by one school board member failed to pass for school board members to discuss whether or not to place Schley on administrative leave. While having a felony charge against her for misconduct in her current duties, Schley continues in her position at the school.
Flambeau middle and high school student organized a student walkout that took place on Friday, Feb. 25. About 75 students and 30 parents rallied to show their support of Cahoon.
Prior to the walkout Schley sent out a notice to all students and staff regarding the walkout. Schley’s letter encouraged students to remain in their classes and to write letters instead of walking out. The letter informed staff they should not participate in nor endorse the walkout. Any student attending the walkout was required to provide an absentee note.
Students marched out of the school with bright, boldly worded signs all showing their support for Cahoon.
Among the supportive parents were Laura Dutter-Nelson who led the students in their support and encouraged them to engage in their first amendment right to free speech.
Several other parents made comments about the vindictive actions of the school board members toward Cahoon and that the offenses brought against Cahoon were bizarre allegations. Many parents and students alike believe Cahoon went above and beyond his duties and kept his focus on supporting students.
Dutter-Nelson asked the students if they thought it was fair Schley was charged with a felony but not placed on administrative leave. Students shouted back a resounding “no.”
A parent with five children in the school district said the school has gone down in quality over the recent actions.
What asked what they would do now, some students said they would consider transferring schools, attending a private school or go to home school learning. When asked what should be done, students chanted, “send Schley to prison.”
Signs said, “bring back Cahoon” and “this is our voice.”
“I am extremely humbled by the outpouring of support from the community, parents and students,” said Cahoon of the support he’s received.
Since being placed on administrative leave through the end of his contract, Cahoon has not receive any documentation as to why or any other stipulation that it may include. His administrative leave as to this point only been in a conversation, according to Cahoon.
“I believe that I produced enough evidence during the non-renewal hearing that the board should have at least questioned the motivation behind the recommendation to non-renew,” said Cahoon.
When asked if he feels this decision is in the best interest of the school, Cahoon said, “I continue to care about our students, staff and families and the outpouring of support shows that the community does not doubt my feelings for our kids.”
Cahoon’s favorite aspect of working at Flambeau School is “building relationships with the students and their families.” He welcomes the opportunity to remain in education.
The next Flambeau school board meeting will be held 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 30.
