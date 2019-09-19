The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release on Thursday, Sept. 19 after a one-vehicle car crash that occurred in the early hours of Thursday which resulted in the death of a Rice Lake man.
According to the press release, at 2:56 a.m. the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a good Samaritan who came upon a one-vehicle crash involving a someone having been ejected from the vehicle. The crash took place in the township of Wilkinson on County O near the Barron and Rusk County lines.
When the deputies arrived, they located a 1994 GMC pickup truck in the north ditch of County O that had appeared to have rolled several times. Deputies located the driver, Nicholas Wisti, 27, of Rice Lake, deceased outside of the truck.
Wisti was determined to be lone occupant of the vehicle, according to the press release.
Evidence at the scene shows the GMC was traveling eastbound on County O when Wisti failed to negotiate a 90-degree corner. The truck entered the ditch, rolled several times and ejected the driver.
The crash remains under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office. Weyerhaeuser Fire Department assisted in this incident.
