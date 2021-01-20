Members of Congress introduced legislation last Wednesday to permanently remove the gray wolf from the list of federal endangered species and restore management authority to state lawmakers and state wildlife officials.
U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany (WI-07), Pete Stauber (MN-08), Liz Cheney (WY-AL), Paul Gosar (AZ-04), Glenn Grothman (WI-06) and Mike Gallagher (WI-08) introduced legislation on Jan. 13 to permanently remove the gray wolf from the list of federal endangered species and restore management authority to state lawmakers and state wildlife officials.
Tiffany said the “Managing Predators Act” would put local communities “back in the driver’s seat.”
“It’s time to end the era of urban judges and paper-pushers a thousand miles away in Washington, DC micromanaging Wisconsin wildlife policies,” said Tiffany. “Wolf attacks on pets and livestock have become commonplace and harmed the hunting industry in recent years — enough is enough.”
The wolf was administratively de-listed by the Interior Department in late 2020, but there is growing concern that lawsuits filed by progressive pressure groups and the incoming Biden administration will result in a “re-listing” of the predator, despite its recovery in the Great Lakes region. Tiffany’s bill would ensure this does not happen by codifying the de-listing in federal law.
Wildlife advocates on Thursday, Jan. 14, asked a federal court to overturn a U.S. government decision that stripped Endangered Species Act protections for wolves across most of the nation.
Two coalitions of advocacy groups filed lawsuits in U.S. District Court in Northern California seeking to restore safeguards for a predator that is revered by wildlife watchers but feared by many livestock producers.
The Trump administration announced just days ahead of the Nov. 3 election that wolves were considered recovered. They had been wiped out out across most of the U.S. by the 1930s under government-sponsored poisoning and trapping campaigns.
A remnant population in the western Great Lakes region has since expanded to some 4,400 wolves in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
More than 2,000 occupy six states in the Northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest after wolves from Canada were reintroduced in Idaho and Yellowstone National Park starting in 1995. Protections for wolves in the Rockies were lifted over the last decade and hunting of them is allowed.
But wolves remain absent across most of their historical range and the groups that filed Thursday’s lawsuits said continued protections are needed so wolf populations can continue to expand in Colorado, California and other states.
In response to the lawsuits, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokeswoman Vanessa Kauffman said in a statement that the gray wolf “has exceeded all conservation goals for recovery” and is no longer threatened or endangered under federal law.
Some biologists who reviewed the administration’s plan to strip protections from wolves said it lacked scientific justification.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuits include the Sierra Club, WildEarth Guardians, and the Humane Society of the U.S.
“For too long, the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA) has been converted by the radical environmental lawsuit industry into a statutory ‘Hotel California,’ one where un-elected federal bureaucrats and well-funded lobbyists see to it that animals ‘check-in’ to the threatened and endangered list – but never leave,” added Tiffany. “Meanwhile, rural communities with no say in the process are stuck with the consequences as a revolving door of de-listing and re-listing continues to spin.”
“Wisconsin farmers and sportsmen have seen enough real-world evidence to know that it is their livelihood and future that’s endangered, not the gray wolf,” Tiffany said. “It’s time to make sure that Wisconsinites are permanently in the driver’s seat.”
The push to de-list the wolf last year enjoyed broad, bi-partisan support among Wisconsin’s congressional delegation.
Tiffany also voiced support for management efforts to commence at the state level, expressing strong support for the immediate authorization of a wolf hunting season in testimony before the legislature’s Joint Committee on Sporting Heritage on Wednesday.
“Our state needs it, our sportsmen want it, and they are all counting on their representatives and wildlife managers to deliver,” Tiffany said.
On Wednesday, January 13, Wisconsin Farm Bureau submitted testimony in support of a state wolf hunting season during a joint Wisconsin Senate and Assembly Sporting Heritage Committee hearing.
“The wolf population recovering is a success story and now we must look at ways to manage the population at a healthy level,” said WFBF President Kevin Krentz. “Wisconsin farmers want to live in harmony with wolves and other wildlife but need a means to protect their families reduce conflict with livestock.”
In addition to the organization’s testimony, Farm Bureau member Ashleigh Calaway also submitted written testimony.
“Like so many other farmers, I have experienced wolf kills on our family farm,” said Calaway. “I had heard about wolf attacks in the Northwoods of Wisconsin but never dreamed it would happen to us in central Wisconsin. Please work together and push for a wolf hunt now to help Wisconsin farmers sleep a little easier at night.”
WFBF will continue to engage in discussions surrounding the implementation of a state wolf hunting season.
