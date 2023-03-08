10 YEARS AGO (2013)
Christopher Roalson of Radisson was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the home invasion and murder of a 93-year-old woman in 2009. A Sawyer County jury had found him guilty last September.
A suspect in a theft of money from multiple cash registers at the Walmart in Ladysmith and other locations was arrested in Rusk County after a chase by deputies. Roy Gene Ramsey was arrested 12 miles north of Ladysmith.
A 57-year-old Ladysmith man pleaded not guilty to a charge of stabbing a 19-year-old man at a residence in Ladysmith.
The Ladysmith School Board approved a 2.5 percent wage increase for teachers for the 2012-13 school year.
The Ladysmith Lumberjills won their third straight regional title and were to play Hayward in a sectional girls basketball game.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
The Ladysmith City Council voted to exercise its option to purchase six parcels of land adjacent to the city’s sewage treatment plan, assuring the city it had land to expand the treatment plant if that ever became necessary. The 165 acres were purchased from Flambeau Mining Co.
Environmental Challenge students planned to construct two clay-filled storm water biofilters that would receive overflow from Corbett Lake before flowing into the Flambeau River and to build a wooden boardwalk through the wetland between Fritz Avenue and O.J. Falge Park.
Top students in the Class of 2003 at Ladysmith High School were co-valedictorians Helen Cold, daughter of Chris and Susan Cold, and Anna Ziemer, daughter of John and Deb Ziemer.
Margaret Kennedy, Ingram correspondent for the “Ladysmith News,” was recognized for writing that village’s news for 37 years. She submitted her firs column in 1965.
Mike Newkirk, Ladysmith High School junior, won a state wrestling title in Madison in the 275 pound class.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved a 45 percent hike in the water portion of the bills of Ladysmith utility customers. Water rates were last adjusted in 1989.
Bruce village trustees discussed the possibility of contracting with the county for police services.
A Ladysmith police officer was suspended for six working days following a strip search of Ladysmith High School wrestlers.
The Rusk County Jail received a $5,000 grant through the Indianhead Library System for reading materials for inmates.
Flambeau wrestler Troy Lybert finished 4th in his weight class at the state tournament.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
The Ladysmith City Council approved annexation ordinances for properties in the Town of Grant west of Wis. 27 and south of U.S. 8. Property owners would have to pay 100 percent of utility costs.
Funeral services were held for Weyerhaeuser teacher and football coach Wayne Lodgaard.
Bob and Irene Benik were operating the Villager Dress Shop in the old Blackburn Hotel building in Bruce.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Several hundred people lined the streets of Ladysmith to welcome home native son Dan Doughty, who had been a prisoner of war in North Vietnam for nearly seven years.
The grand opening of the new F.S. Shopping Center in Ladysmith was set for March 8. The building was erected west of the Ladysmith IGA. General manager of the new store was Jim Husby. Among items advertised for the grand opening were double knit flair pants for $9.98 and men’s four-inch wide ties, two for $3.
Scenic Trails purchased the Wisconsin Northern Bus Line and planned to continue a bus from Eau Claire to Ladysmith and Bruce.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
A La Crosse architect was chosen to design the Mount Senario College campus. Cost of the project was estimated at $1 million.
The county’s application for funds for an addition to the courthouse was filed, but the county received notification that there were no funds available at the present time.
Yvonne Root of Ladysmith bowled a 640 series, the highest women’s series in Ladysmith history. Her individual games were 202, 229 and 209.
Rusk County Barracks 2925, veterans of World War I, added eight new members to their ranks.
The J.C. Penney department store in Ladysmith was among the first to install a catalog center.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
Three Ladysmith teenagers escaped serious injury when a 1937 Chevrolet they were riding in missed the corner at the south end of the Brooklyn Bridge and plunged into the basement of the Church of Christ. This was the fourth time the church had been hit. The front bumper of the car came to rest on the basement floor of the church with the underbody of the car spanning a piano.
Dick Veness and Carol Passehl were Lumberjack and Lumberjill at Lumberjack Day festivities at Ladysmith High School.
Fire destroyed the Rusk Farm School, which had been built in 1915.
A hearing was held to consider consolidation of the Glen Flora and Ingram school districts.
The Ladysmith High School basketball team won the Heart o’ North Conference title with a victory over Bloomer. It was the first championship in more than 10 years. Leading scorer Dick Morgan set a school record with 399 points that season, an average of 21 per game.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
The board of the Ladysmith Milk Producers Cooperative approved the addition of a spray dryer for increasing the output of dried milk. The co-op had a contract to produce 8 million pounds of dried milk annually.
Mr. and Mrs. Steve Kramarik of the Town of Rusk received word that their son, Johnny, was killed in action in New Guinea.
Cadets Lester “Soapy” Grooms and Ralph Day both received silver wings upon graduation from aviation school at the University of Minnesota.
Mrs. Ida Bisson Barfknecht, a resident of Glen Flora for 49 years, died at the age of 70. Her family moved to what is now Rusk County in 1891, and she married Louis Bisson at Ingram on April 4, 1892.
“Ladysmith News” Linotype operator Ralph Goldsmith had a fiction story published in “Open Road for Boys,” a national magazine.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
Claude O. Ebling, former agriculture representative for the Soo Line Railroad, was named Rusk County Agent.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered all banks closed until March 10 and called Congress into special session. “That we are living in a history-making epoch should seem evident to all of us,” said H.D. Michael, cashier of the Security State Bank of Ladysmith. “To have proclamations issued by the President of the United States asking a hand in the affairs of all financial institutions in the land is of most unusual import.”
The Soo Line passenger depot in Ladysmith was being remodeled to include the freight depot office, which formerly was housed in the adjacent freight house. The freight house, built in 1904 as Ladysmith’s second passenger depot, was being used as offices for the roadmaster and pump repairman.
Mrs. J.O. Sinclair, wife of the pioneer banker who settled in Ladysmith in 1903, died at the age of 61.
An employee working on the new Flambeau River bridge in Ladysmith suffered the loss of two fingers in an accident. The man was in the coffer dam around some piling when it began to flood. He crawled up a ladder to get out and put his hand on top of piling when a 2,500 pound driving hammer came down on it. Both fingers had to be amputated.
The Ladysmith High School boys basketball team clinched the Heart o’ North Conference championship with a 25-20 win over Rice Lake. The team’s record was 9-1.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
The new telephone directory issued by Wisconsin Telephone Co. listed 677 phones in the City of Ladysmith and 131 in the surrounding rural area for a total of 808. There were 108 phones in Bruce and 138 in the Murry area.
E.V. McGill was to enlarge his bakery on First Street by building a modern brick and glass front in the space between the front of the existing building and the lot line. He also was to construct a four-foot addition onto the bakery. (The building is thought to have later housed Ting’s Bar.)
Wm. C. Roth and M.H. Mandy started a blacksmith shop and general repair business in the old King Lumber Co. office next to the creamery in Ladysmith.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
The State Bank of Ladysmith moved across the street into the beautiful new granite-faced bank building on W. Second Street. The granite was quarried in Lorhville, Wis., and it was said to be the most durable granite in the world. The interior of the bank was finished in mahogany. The wainscotting was white marble and the floor was art tile. R.O. Sinclair was president of the bank, which was founded in 1903, the year a brick bank building was constructed on the northeast corner of Miner Avenue and W. Second Street. The first depositor of the bank was Don Burns, son of Professor Burns.
The second annual ski jumping tournament was held northeast of Ladysmith at the slide on the Hadden farm. The longest jump was 80.5 feet.
The Soo Line Railroad said at a hearing that it would install electrically-operated gates at the W. Second Street and Pederson Avenue crossings if the state railroad commission would modify its order to place crossing guards at those two crossings.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
The dedication of the Christian Church in Ladysmith was to take place March 8.
C.P. Soule planned an addition onto his photo studio in Ladysmith. (The studio was later operated by the Tiffany and Lindoo families and then became the dental office of Drs. Kurt Gerken and Ken Bergsbaken.)
G.E. Newman’s lath mill in Ladysmith employed about 40 people. The mill was cutting 30,000 feet a day, but Newman hoped to increase that to about 40,000 feet.
D.W. Blackburn, pioneer Bruce resident, died March 3. He was well known along the Soo Line, having come to the Bruce area in the 1880s.
John Lindoo reportedly was to build a fine home on the south side of Ladysmith. The home would be 32 feet square with an 18x22 foot addition. he also planned to construct a barn 36x56 feet.
