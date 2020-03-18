All AARP Foundation Tax-Aide's Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) and most IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program sites in Wisconsin have closed beginning March 16 until further notice, due to concerns with the spread of COVID-19. For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in the Wisconsin visit this website.
"We are working directly with the IRS, AARP and our individual site coordinators throughout the state," says Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca. "The safety and health of taxpayers, volunteers and those who live in the communities that these VITA-TCE sites serve are our top priorities."
VITA clients with scheduled appointments or anyone planning a VITA center visit should call before going to ensure it is open. Some VITA sites are offering drop-off service. VITA and TCE site locations and related information is available on DOR's VITA-TCE Common Questions page.
For the latest information on VITA-TCE site closures and all other questions:
— Periodically check the VITA-TCE Common Questions page for updates
— Contact the following, if unable to reach a site representative or if further information is needed:
— DOR Customer Service at (608) 266-2486
— AARP Tax-Aide Foundation for TCE questions at (888) 227-7669
— The IRS for VITA site questions at (800) 906-9887
— United Way at 211
VITA and TCE volunteer programs offer free income tax return preparation assistance to qualifying individual taxpayers throughout Wisconsin. For more information, visit the Tax Assistance Programs page at www.revenue.wi.gov .
