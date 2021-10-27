The Ladysmith School Board voted unanimously, Wednesday, to adopt a 2021-22 school year tax levy that helps fund the school district’s first balanced budget in the last 7 years. The tax levy will be funded by the lowest equalized tax rate district taxpayers have experienced in a decade.
About 30 people attended the district’s budget hearing and annual meeting held Oct. 20, which were followed by the board’s regular monthly meeting at which the new tax levels were approved. Most at the meeting were board members and administrators, with only a handful of individuals in the audience.
The new budget hikes general fund expenditures 13.00 percent to $11.73 million for the 2021-22 school year, compared with $10.38 million previously.
The total tax levy for the general fund, debt service and community service fund increases 1.27 percent to $3.30 million for the 2021-22 school year, compared with $3.26 million previously.
The tax rate drops 2.47 percent to $11.35 per $1,000 of equalized valuation for the 2021-22 school year, compared with $11.56 per $1,000 of equalized valuation previously.
If the equalized property value remains constant, the school portion of a total property tax bill will decrease. School taxes are the largest portion of a total property tax bill that also includes taxes by a municipality, county and technical college.
The district’s equalized valuation increased 3.59 percent in 2021 to $291.81 million, compared with $281.70 million previously.
State aid increased 2.94 percent to $6.84 million for the 2021-22 school year, compared with $6.64 million previously.
The district’s Full Time Equivalent enrollment decreased 7 FTE students to 730 FTE students in the 2021-22 school year, compared with 737 FTE students previously.
The district ended the 2020-21 school year with a $532,721 surplus. This increased the district’s fund balance to $3.07 million.
The new budget and the prior spending package were impacted by coronavirus aid the district received, offsetting expenditures during the pandemic. Removing coronavirus aid spending from the budget shows expenditures increasing 2 percent, or about $218,000.
Business Services Director Mike Cox told the board general fund expenditures balance in the 2021-22 school year budget.
“We have not had a balanced budget in Ladysmith for at least the last 7 years. It has been at least a negative budget. I think that is very good for the school district,” Cox said.
Cox highlighted two funds with higher spending in the 2021-22 school year budget including food service for new equipment and community service for log cabin repairs. The state is mandating lower balances in food service funds that can only be used for meal related spending.
He told the board the district lost $83,360 as a result of the state’s school voucher program.
District resident Ron Freeman questioned the special project grant line item that is almost tripling to $1.13 million for the 2021-22 school year, compared with $442,821 previously. He also questioned business administration spending that has increased over the last three budgets at $1.68 million in 2019-20, $1.92 million in 2020-21 and $2.23 million in 2021-22.
“Do you have a breakdown?” Freeman said. “Just from a high level, what are these funds and where do they show up?”
Cox said the special project grants are the coronavirus aid that “is spread out throughout the whole budget.”
District officials already have spent two tiers of coronavirus aid receipts and are now reviewing spending possibilities for the third and final tier of funding. A survey was recently completed among staff and parents to assist with these decisions.
“Then the question is why the big increase in business administration?” Freeman asked.
“There are some salaries and benefits in there of some temporary people who have been hired,” Cox said.
“I am just looking for some general idea,” Freeman said.
“Generally speaking there are some salaries and benefits,” Cox said. “A lot of it is salaries and benefits.”
Cox highlighted budget items he cited as “positives” including higher equalized valuation of the district that allows the levy to be spread out more and the general fund tax levy that decreased $80,846.
While the district’s general fund levy is decreasing in the 2021-22 school year budget, levies are increasing for debt service by $84,276 and community service by $38,016. Debt service funds referendum long-term debt retirement.Community service funds civic purposes that serve the community and generally not supporting instruction.
Cox cited school taxes will decrease on a property if its equalized value remains constant or doesn’t increase more than will be offset by the tax rate reduction.
Officials said the district has a net open enrollment loss of 10 FTE students with three entering and 13 leaving. Overall, this results in a gain of about $256,833.
Annual meeting
In a mostly ceremonial decision since the school board authorizes the district’s tax levy, those in attendance at the annual meeting unanimously agreed on the levy proposal.
During the district’s annual meeting, audience members asked questions about various operational matters.
Freeman asked how the school budget looks as the school board will likely decide in December to proceed with two referendums in the spring 2022 election. The capital referendum question as currently proposed asks for a projected $21 million in building improvements at Ladysmith Middle & High School. The operational referendum question as currently proposed asks for permission to exceed state revenue limits by $600,000 per year for five years to help maintain current programs and services. As prior debt will be paid off in the new budget, district officials are hopeful the new debt can be taken on without raising taxes.
Cox called the budget a small picture, adding the coronavirus aid will go away in future budgets and deficit budgets will return if a referendum isn’t passed.
“Are we going to be able to have a balanced budget next year? No,” Cox said. “There isn’t going to be money there to pay staff salaries and benefits in the future.”
Cox added current spending it one-time costs like repairing ventilating, roof and other equipment.
“In the following budget year we are going to be right back to a deficit budget. I can guarantee that. We are utilizing those funds the best we can now on things we don’t have to repeat,” Cox said.
School District Administrator Laura Stunkel said coronavirus add used on hiring additional staff was spread over two years, but then district officials will face hard choices to determine to continue funding these positions.
“It makes sense to put some of your funds into human resources to meet the needs of students,” Stunkel said. “When those funds run out, what can we afford and what can we not afford to continue to address the needs of the students.”
District resident Tony Ziesler questioned the coronavirus aid.
Cox added it will not be possible for all new staff hired with the coronavirus aid to be retained. He said this aid totals at least $1 million in the new budget.
Ziesler questioned the $600,000 operating referendum proposal, saying if the need is $1 million to operate and keep these staff why not ask for more at election time.
“If you are really concerned about the education of our kids why not ask for $1 million and not the $600,000 to cover the shortfall,” Ziesler said.
Cox said the referendum goal is to fund school repairs and operations without increasing taxes.
“That was the intent. To try and get this done without having a big burden on the property owners of the school district. That is where the $600,000 came from on top of the construction and remodeling,” Cox said. “Some of these positions we would like to keep, but when we hired a number of them we knew it was going to be a temporary thing and those people knew it was going to be a temporary thing. Some may be retained through retirements, but ultimately some of those positions are going to disappear.”
Ziesler questioned past referendum questions, saying he hopes pending referendum matters are “done wisely.” He noted the Hawkins school was closed soon after one building project and the elementary school is oversized for its enrollment. He asked district officials to consider consolidating into one building.
“I hope you are looking down the road at the $21 million you are spending is done wisely as last time it was spent foolishly,” Ziesler said.
Regular meeting
In other matters, the board:
— Filled a school board vacancy by ballot vote with the position going to Dustin Mataczynski with three votes and Alan Christianson with two votes. Mataczynski will serve through April 2022, filling the position that had been held by former board member Colleen Peters, who recently moved out of the district. Tony Ziesler also interviewed for the position and received no votes.
— Unanimously approved a $600,000 line of credit that will only be used and become a cost to the district if used. This line of credit is mostly not needed any longer as the district has changed to paying salaries on a regular basis year-round, helping stabilize expenses. The line of credit was not used last year.
— Unanimously approved early college credit program course requests.
— Unanimously approved early graduation requests.
— Unanimously approved Nondiscrimination and Harassment policies.
— Tabled a new field trip policy to give staff time to review the proposal. Proposed changes mostly address extended trips and travel outside the country.
— Set future meeting dates of 5:30 p.m., Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.
