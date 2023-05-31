A street reconstruction project in Ladysmith has reopened old wounds as city residents are again questioning sewer and water special assessments, in one case nearly one-quarter as much as the assessed value of the properties being levied against and in another case almost half as much as the property and improvements.
City residents Alan and Lisa Larson criticized a $29,984 special assessment levied against their home at 502 Flambeau Avenue for their share of sanitary sewer and water main improvements on W. Fifth Street N between Flambeau and North avenues. County records show their property is assessed at $122,200.
Next door is Spoken Word Church at 1202 W. Fifth Street N, a property with a $22,365 special assessment for sewer and water. County records do not show an assessment for the church, which is tax exempt.
Across the street is Steven Clark at 401 North Avenue W., a property with a $60,250 special assessment for sewer and water. County records show their property is assesses at $145,500
City records show special assessments for seven properties totaling $165,701 broken down to $79,644 for sanitary sewer and $86,057 for water. There is no sidewalk or curb and gutter.
The Larsons spoke at a city council public hearing on the special assessments on Monday, May 29.
“We are not happy,” Lisa Larson said.
Al Larson told the council he spoke with the city’s public works director about the costs.
“Is there a chance we can reduce that amount?” Al Larson said.
Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner told the Larsons there has never been a special assessment reduction in the past. He noted the city does offer a 20-year repayment plan with interest.
“You can spread it out,” Gorsegner said.
Al Hanson told the council the special assessments would amount to the couple paying an additional $1,800 per year in taxes for their property over the next 20 years as the debt is paid back.
“That’s a lot for Ladysmith,” Lisa Larson said.
The Larsons’s argument is similar to 2019, when the city rebuilt parts of Worden and Fritz avenues. Four years ago, adjacent property owners received special assessments in some cases more than what they paid for their parcels and improvements. The street portions involved were eight blocks of Worden Avenue from E. Fourth Street to W. Fourth Street and three blocks of Fritz Avenue from W. Second Street to W. Fifth Street.
They spoke to the city council for almost two hours, during a public hearing about projected special assessments going toward funding nearly a quarter of the entire project for curb, gutter, sidewalk, sanitary sewer and water improvements. They complained of special assessments higher than assessed values, charges on lots that can’t be developed and city neglect of street work for more than a century. Prior to the hearing, city leaders spent an hour defending the special assessments with engineers, an attorney and an accountant in attendance to provide details and answer questions. The council also had the hearing moderated by Municipal Court Judge Terry Carter, who set hearing ground rules that included time restrictions on speakers.
The city council at that time offered a 30-year repayment plan to help soften the economic hardship in an area of the city with repressed property values. However, adding years of repayment also meant paying more in interest.
Ald. John Hoover, who was one of the first property owners to complain about special assessments several years ago, told the Larsons he could relate to their plight.
“I can relate to some of things where you are coming from,” said Hoover, who was recently elected to his first term on the council.
In 2019, Hoover said he was “stunned and upset” about the special assessment he received for his Worden Avenue Exchange building, 310 Worden Ave. E., when that road was improved. He compared buying property in Ladysmith to a game of Russian Roulette. “If this [special assessment] remains as is you will probably see a for sale sign,” Hoover said. “Talk about being stunned and upset.”
In response to the special assessment complaints in 2019, the city council formed a new ad hoc committee tasked with reviewing how the city generates revenue to repay debt associated with street projects. The committee eventually concluded to not change the way it has always been done, believing it to be the most equitable process.
Ald. Al Christianson, Sr., told the Larsons other municipalities levy special assessments for additional construction-related items that Ladysmith does not, including storm sewer, street base and new tree planting.
“If you move to Eau Claire your assessment would be considerably higher,” he said.
Once the city holds a public hearing on special assessments, those amounts can go lower as construction costs are finalized but they can’t be more. A final decision on the totals will be made later this year when the project is closed out. Special assessments will not be levied until next year’s taxes.
The possibility of extending repayment another decade didn’t please Lisa Larson, who added the couple would only pay more in interest and could be dead before the debt is repaid.
“It doesn’t give you a reason to stay in this town,” Lisa Larson said.
Public hearings are also planned for two other street projects this summer including the water main and Barnett and Gustafson roads in the city industrial park and Flambeau Avenue east of Wis. 27 to E. Second Street.
Plans are also progressing for 2024 Miner Avenue reconstruction, which is expected to result in significant disruption to traffic and business downtown.
In other business, the council:
n Unanimously approved a recommendation from its finance committee to purchase four new body cameras for the city police department, combining $5,311 in existing grant, donations and other funds with $4,662 in new city money that had not been budgeted prior to the decision. The total cost is $9,973.
n Deferred to its Legal Affairs Committee a Park Board recommendation for further review of fencing requirements for venues with a Temporary Class B License. The city council grants Class B picnic licenses to event organizers to serve beer and wine coolers in city parks. Beer garden licenses are granted to businesses hosting an outdoor event where alcohol is available. Concern has been raised some events are fenced in, and others are not. Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andy Strom said some smaller events could become unprofitable if the council imposed a mandatory fencing requirement.
n Discussed mowing at the former Rusk County Animal Shelter on Phillips Avenue. The site is mostly abandoned since a new animal shelter opened several years ago on Doughty Road. The city has never mowed the old site and a volunteer who had has stopped.
n Discussed street conditions. Ald. Steve Weiss asked what the policy is for filling potholes, saying in the same streets some are filled and others are not. Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner said there is no actual policy, adding the larger “wheel wrecker” potholes are usually patched first.”I thought we did a good job hitting the high traffic areas,” Gorsegner said.
n Discussed ways of promoting Ladysmith, comparing the city with nearby municipalities like Altoona, Barron and Eau Claire. Ald. Al Christianson, Sr., said more can be done by expanding television, radio and website visibility. It was noted the Ladysmith News also publishes every spring the vacationland “Northwoods Escape” that is replenished at area businesses throughout the year.
n Heard Mayor Bob Grotzinger ask why work has not started on some projects already approved by the council such as the new farmers market pavilion, visitors center ramp and former flower shop. He noted city residents are customers of the council and want to see work getting done.
n There was no action on two closed session items. One was noticed as to confer with its legal counsel in closed session for the
purpose of obtaining oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to present and prospective litigation directly involving the governmental body, i.e, to report on possible condemnation proceedings. The second was to consider making an offer to acquire a long underutilized downtown property, with or without partners, for purposes of getting this property back into productive use. A third closed session on the agenda was not held, noticed as to consider making an offer to assist with old hospital/nursing home complex rehabilitation in lieu of demolition so that it can be converted into a VA facility, workforce housing or other uses which meet identified public needs in the City and County; also to consider support for reopening of the copper mine here and what benefits might be received in exchange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.