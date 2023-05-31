A street reconstruction project in Ladysmith has reopened old wounds as city residents are again questioning sewer and water special assessments, in one case nearly one-quarter as much as the assessed value of the properties being levied against and in another case almost half as much as the property and improvements.

City residents Alan and Lisa Larson criticized a $29,984 special assessment levied against their home at 502 Flambeau Avenue for their share of sanitary sewer and water main improvements on W. Fifth Street N between Flambeau and North avenues. County records show their property is assessed at $122,200.

