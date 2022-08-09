A Wisconsin Crime Alert bulletin issued by the Ladysmith Police Department on Monday for a 20-year-old woman not heard from since Friday has been canceled.
Ashlyn Grace Dicus, 20, has been found safe, law enforcement officials announced at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 8.
Law enforcement officials had been concerned for her well-being when the original alert was issued at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 8.
Dicus, 20, is described as a white female. She is 4'11" and 90 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair styled straight down.
She has a significant raised scar on the left side of her neck and also raised scars on her shoulders.
Ashlyn last had been seen on Friday, Aug. 5, and not been heard from since.
There had been concern for her welfare.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Rusk County Dispatch Center (715) 532-2200.
