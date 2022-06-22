The Ladysmith Common Council tabled at its latest meeting action on a proposed cemetery plot sale contract with the Order of the Servants of Mary.
The proposed contract, which requires council action before it can be finalized, would allow scores of past burials in the existing Servants convent cemetery to be exhumed and moved to the city’s Riverside Cemetery. It would also establish a large tract at the city cemetery to accommodate any future OSM burials.
The plot being sold to the Servants of Mary is a single block at the northeast corner of Riverside Cemetery. It is already surveyed and marked.
“It needs to be reworded or get some other type of action,” Ald. John Pohlman III said about the contract after a half-hour discussion at the council’s Monday, June 13 meeting.
The Servants of Mary currently operate and manage an existing cemetery near its convent on Port Arthur Road, west of the intersection of Port Arthur Road and College Avenue. Members of the religious order came to Ladysmith more than a century ago, helping found the original St. Mary’s Hospital, the former Mount Senario College and the all-girls Servite High School. Burials at the convent cemetery date back to the early 1900s and include nuns and a small number of priests.
Despite the city and Servants reaching a preliminary agreement on a sale price four months ago, the council still raised multiple concerns with the contract language. Foremost among them were concerns about marker height, the Servants paying less now than in a similar 2010 proposal, clarity on a planned memorial area and residency status for burials.
Last February, the city council voted to agree to a $135,000 sale price with the Servants of Mary. Under terms of the sale price agreement, a total of 126 existing grave sites at Riverside Cemetery would be used immediately. Another 78 grave sites would be available for future use. A site map also shows a memorial area for the site proposed in the sale.
Current rates show the price for a single grave with extended term maintenance is $967 for a city resident, $1,936 for a county resident, $2,729 for a Wisconsin resident and $3,874 for an out-of-state resident. If sold individually to private parties under these conditions, the initial 126 graves with extended maintenance would generate revenue of $121,842 if they were all city residents, $243,936 if they were all county residents, $343,854 if they were all Wisconsin residents and $488,124 if they were all out of state residents.
There are additional charges varying for residency status for grave openings and closings, marker permits, winter burials and deed preparation.
“They are going to be moving all the current people to the cemetery, but then if there are any future ones they are going to be charged the same as a city resident would be charged for that new burial,” Pohlman III said.
The general headquarters of the Servite Order is in Rome, while many provinces and motherhouses represent the Order throughout the world. In the United States there is one province of friars with headquarters in Chicago. There are four provinces of sisters with motherhouses in Wisconsin, Nebraska, and two in Illinois.
Ald. Marty Reynolds questioned costs at the cemetery and the burial charges proposed in the contract.
“We are losing money big-time out there,” Reynolds said.
“It is definitely discounted,” City Clerk Shari Kavanagh said.
“We are not making anything. In fact we are losing money out there right now because of the extended maintenance. If we are selling the lots is one thing, but the extended maintenance adds on every time another lot is sold. I don’t understand the dollars portion of this,” Reynolds said. “We are taking on quite a bit more maintenance and costs than we are currently making money on.”
The proposed site in Riverside Cemetery is already being mowed and maintained.
“Any future burials would be covered under whatever the current costs are. The only thing that is getting included is the 126 that are being buried there now, plus they are paying for the extra separation lots at the current rate of a [city] resident,” Public Works Assistant Director Doug Parker said.
The city and Servants of Mary agree to numerous stipulations in the agreement.
The city agrees to sell the Servants of Mary separation lots 11-20 and lots 31, 51, 71 and 91. The city also agrees to sell prayer area lots 39 and 40. The city further agrees to change Medowlark Lane to Servants of Mary Way and extend this roadway to end and provide a turn-around area. The city will provide 126 grave sites for immediate use, provide extended maintenance for grave sites, waive marker permit fees and reserve remaining lots 32-38 and 52-57 for future use. The city also will provide assistance marking out lot and graves for interment and for foundations and markers.
The Servants of Mary agree to handle all disinterment fees and expenses and handle opening and closing of immediate use graves in Riverside Cemetery. The group also agrees to provide new foundation bases for relocated markers and head stones, record immediate use grave deeds with copies for city hall staff, record separation lot deed with copies for city hall staff and record prayer area lot deed with copies for city hall staff. The group further agrees to all future burials will be based at the posted yearly rates, reset/re-establish lot/plot plot pins if disturbed during excavation and secure all required permits.
“We are just selling them the lots in the cemetery,” Pohlman III said.
The markers
Concerns were raised about the type of grave markers that will be used. Some on the council noted raised markers, some rather large, at the convent cemetery.
“They are not going to be moving those stones? Some of those are pretty big stones out there,” Ald. Jim West said.
Contract negotiations included talks about requiring flush markers to make extended maintenance simpler without city employees spending more time trimming around each monument, according to Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner.
“They were supposed to be [flush] but I don’t see that in the contract language,” Parker said.
City ordinance requires all new markers be flush stones.
“For the sake of clarity even though it is in the ordinance and everybody knows what the law is, maybe that needs to be in the agreement,” Kenyon said.
It was noted a planned memorial also is not described in detail, possibly further complicating maintenance if it is a block to mow around or building needing ongoing maintenance
“Personally I would like to see clarification on that too if it is going to become a bigger maintenance burden than just running a mower over it,” City Administrator Alan Christianson said.
Servants of Mary
The Servants of Mary (Servite Sisters) of Ladysmith is a diocesan congregation of women in the Roman Catholic Church who profess public vows of poverty, chastity and obedience. In the summer of 1912, five members of the Sisters of St. Joseph of La Grange, Ill., left that community to respond to the request of the Servite Friars for sisters to serve the ministerial needs of St. Mary’s Parish School in Ladysmith.
Sisters Mary Alphonse Bradley, Mary Rose Smith, Mary Evangelist Corcoran, Mary Irene Drummand, and Mary Charles Kolmesh arrived in Ladysmith in September 1912, ready to begin teaching that fall in the newly built school. These five women, along with Sister Mary Boniface Hayes, who joined the group some months later, are the congregation’s foundresses.
On Dec. 8, 1919, the Ladysmith community became an independent diocesan congregation.
The Sisters’ initial response to ministry was service in Christian education and care of the sick. By 1918, in collaboration with the local Ladysmith community, they built a hospital that opened just in time for the 1918 flu epidemic.
The Servite Sisters website states, “These women embraced our mission ‘to be, like Mary, a compassionate presence in people’s lives.’ They lived lives of faithfulness and commitment.”
If the convent cemetery is relocated to Riverside Cemetery, the Servite Sisters would retain ownership of its original cemetery land as part of the overall convent property.
An earlier offer
In November 2010, the Order of Servants of Mary made a similar overture to the city to acquire a block of 150 lots in Riverside Cemetery for a proposed relocation of the current OSM convent cemetery. At that time the sale price was estimated at $1,000 per grave site, or $150,000 total. Also requested was installation of a new monument on a maximum of six grave sites to symbolize the tremendous contribution the sisters made to the area since they first located here in 1912.
The request followed a meeting of the Cemetery Board, which recommended selling the vast block of grave sites and allowing the OSM monument despite a city ordinance allowing only flush with the ground markers in the cemetery for ease of maintenance.
In 2009, the congregation sold its Motherhouse to Indianhead Community Action Agency, but retained ownership of the convent cemetery. A new convent residence for a handful of remaining sisters was later built nearby.
“Our reason for wanting to move the graves is that we no longer have full-time employees at the Motherhouse who can oversee funerals for us, and we are looking into the future where we would like to be able to use the resources that are here in the city for our own cemetery,” said Sandok at the time of the group’s first request.
Pohlman III, who sits on the city’s Cemetery Board, noted the council already voted to approve the sale price. The council is now being asked to give final approval to the contract.
“We all felt that it was a good price to at least bring it to council. The price point is kind of moot right now. We could go back and ask for more,” Pohlman III said. “To me, if you own a cemetery you are losing money. That is why cities own cemeteries, not other entities. It is all maintenance, and the people in the cemetery are not making money to pay for it.”
West argued the council already agreed to the sale price and didn’t think it was ethical to now demand more.
“The only problem I do have is some of those people who are out there have these massive stones that they don’t come up and want this stone to move with this person. We have to have something or your maintenance is going to go up,” West said.
The council asked for clarification in the contract to require flush markers and more detail on what will be the “memorial area.”
“My concern isn’t so much with the money right now as it is with what this is going to cost us down the road and what provisions there are to assist with that,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds also questioned discounting rates for religious and other groups.
“I think we are putting together a number here that says the city’s rates don’t apply to this group,” Reynolds said.
Pohlman III replied this is one group seeking to purchase a large group of grave sites in bulk. He said the prices are cheaper than current rates because negotiations started before 2022 and are based on prior year prices.
“Usually if you buy in bulk things usually get a little bit cheaper,” Pohlman III said.
Reynolds also questioned the residency and charges of new Servants of Mary burials after the first 126 exhumations.
“That was my question. Are Servants of Mary a Rusk County organization, a statewide organization or an international organization,” Kenyon said. “There is the potential for sisters from California coming here for eternity, and they could fill up this area.”
City ordinance specifies what makes an individual eligible for city cemetery lot purchase rates.
After lot purchases there are city, county, Wisconsin and out-of-state residency fees for the actual burials including opening and closing graves and marker permits with winter burial surcharges.
“Who owns the lot would be the Servants of Mary, who are local. They can have whoever they want buried, but we are going to look at where that person is a resident [for burial charges],” Kavanagh said.
Convent cemetery
The convent cemetery property fronts Flambeau River and neighbors the site of the new Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith, currently under construction.
The first burial at the OSM cemetery was during the 1930s. Servite officials have said they are not aware of any archeological significance at the current OSM cemetery that could hinder the project.
When an original city cemetery was discovered during a 2015 civic project, work was stopped and that site was preserved and developed into Pioneer Park complete with memorials honoring those early settlers and Civil War veterans who are buried there.
The council rescinded its motion for contract approval and tabled until the next council meeting June 27. It asked the city attorney for clarification on flush markers, memorial area and fee structure for closing and opening graves based on residency.
In other matters, the council:
— Approved unanimously a $28,800 security package with the EO Johnson company, Locknet Keysuite IT, for computer network security services.
— Voted 5-2 to approve hiring an entry level employee for public works from the eligibility list. The action was necessitated by the recent resignation of Waste Water Superintendent Matt Boehmer. Remaining employees will advance with Boehmer’s resignation, and the new hire starting at entry level. Alds. Marty Reynolds and Jim West voted against the hiring.
— Approved unanimously a $75,740 chipseal bid from Scott Construction for W. Fourth Street from Lake to Miner avenues, W. Fifth Street from Fritz to Corbett avenues, W. Sixth Street from Lake to Pederson avenues and Menasha Avenue from W. Third to W. 16th streets. The city already budgeted $75,000 for the work with the final $740 coming from the parking lot budget. The city is chipsealing about 25 percent less street this year due to material price increases.
— Unanimously approved declaring the intent to reimburse expenses for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Safe Drinking Water Loan Program on a planned water main loop. The proposed new water main is planned to cross over Flambeau River and connect the existing dead end water main at Wis. 27 and Doughty Road to the existing main at the north end of the Wis. 27 Flambeau River bridge. To cross the river, the new main extension would be hung on the roadway bridge, similar with two other water main river crossings in the city. In a related motion, the council unanimously approved authorizing the city administrator to file a financial assistance application with the state Environmental Improvement Fund to assist with project financing.
— Unanimously approved declaring the intent to reimburse expenses for the state DNR SDWLP and Clean Water Fund Program for a planned W. Fifth Street N reconstruction project. In a related motion, the council unanimously approved authorizing the city administrator to file a financial assistance application with the state Environmental Improvement Fund to assist with project financing.
— Unanimously approved the city water utility’s Compliance Maintenance Annual Report, an annual self-evaluation-reporting requirement for publicly and privately owned domestic wastewater treatment works. The CMAR report this year scored all A-grades. In past years the utility routinely failed on finances, but a recent water rate hike reversed that trend.
— Approved unanimously removal of dead-end sidewalk at 400 Roesler Ave. W at the owner’s request and cost. Some of the sidewalk was removed as part of a sewer and water lateral replacement and what remains is in bad condition. Replacement would require a retaining wall due to steep grade.
— Took no action on a proposal for a newer, updated section on Code of Conduct for elected officials.
— Took no action on a recommendation from the Personnel Committee to look into funding a new maintenance position that would be assigned tasks current staff doesn’t have enough time to complete. Further discussion will occur around this topic.
