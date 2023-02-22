The Flambeau School Board met on Feb. 15, 2023.
Treasurer Sara Taylor reported the school’s balance for January was $1,766,866.66.
Teacher Todd Roehl delivered an update on the school’s athletics. He discussed joining an eight man conference for high school football. The school would be in the Northwood East conference. Other schools in that conference include Athens, Hurley, Mellen, Prentice and Rib Lake. Currently, Flambeau schools aren’t in a conference and are rogue.
Donations from Ladysmith Federal and Jim Leonard went to the purchase of several huddle cameras. These cameras were beneficial for the live streaming of the school’s cancer benefit. The cameras also run the school’s live streaming on their Youtube channel.
Flambeau school’s weight room was recently repainted. New exercise bikes, an elliptical and a new treadmill were also installed in the weight room. More new equipment will be placed on a later date.
High school wrestling finished with five wrestlers. Middle school wrestling had eight. Currently, there are thirty participants in youth wrestling.
For girls’ basketball, there were eighteen players in high school and twenty-five in middle school. Twenty-six high school boys played basketball. Twenty middle school boys joined the basketball team. Four students were in cheerleading and thirty participated in archery. In powerlifting, student Luke Lawton took second place and lifted 1,200 pounds.
Esports has nine teams and is growing. They are adding equipment to continue to meet needs. At the OLS tournament, the middle school boys’ basketball team took home third place while the middle school girls were the consolation champions.
The school is still actively seeking spring coaching staff. They are conducting a search for an assistant baseball coach and track coaches for both middle and high school.
Principal Betsy Miller reported on the school’s academics and career planning. On Feb. 1, juniors and seniors toured UW-Stevens Point. On Feb. 3, the art club journeyed to the Minnesota Institute of Art and saw the ice castles. Youth apprenticeship interviews were held Feb. 7 at Ladysmith. Seven students attended and are waiting to see if they will be hired. Fifty middle school students competed at a level one forensics competition on Feb. 13 in Hayward.
On Feb. 9 social studies teacher Kevin Zeman attended a course on Act 30 and the Holocaust at CESA 10. Zeman then ran a meeting with other social studies and English teachers in the district, talking about how to implement the Act 30 and Holocaust information into the current curriculum.
Flambeau schools celebrated OLS week recently. Students dressed up and did activities all week. The school’s annual cancer benefit was held on Friday, Feb. 10. $18,000 was raised. Over the last six years, the benefit has raised $198,000.
Erica Schley addressed the board regarding CTE program pathways offered through CESA 10. Currently, the school offers pathways for students interested in construction and agriculture careers. An educator pathway is in the works. This pathway would offer students interested in careers in education opportunities to work in classrooms and in colleges to experience the job. Flambeau currently has four students interested in this pathway.
The Flambeau school district is looking at partnering with the Rural Virtual Academy. This would be an option for youth in the district to attend school as full-time virtual students.
The board approved the creation of a drama club. They approved the 2023/2024 CESA 10 contract. The CESA 10 contract had a reduction in cost compared to last year’s contract, which the board attributed to a decrease in the need for special education services.
