The Rusk County Dispatch Center received a call at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, from an airplane pilot advising he was aerially applying material to a crop field when a male subject appeared on the ground and was pointing a firearm at his plane.
Rusk County deputies and investigators responded to the area of Tyman Road and Sunny Hill Road in the township of Atlanta where they located the suspect, Ronald Beebe, 66, of Weyerhaeuser.
Beebe is being referred by the sheriff's office to the Rusk County District Attorney's office on recommended charges of reckless endangering safety, possession of drug
paraphernalia, possession of THC and manufacture/deliver THC.
Initial investigation shows the aircraft was not struck by any projectiles.
