Charges against the former Flambeau School Board President were dismissed following a motion to dismiss the charges.
Julie CJ Hauser, 64, Tony, had been charged with one felony count of misconduct while in office – failing to perform known duty and one felony count of misconduct in officer – acting in excess of authority.
In a motion filed with the Rusk County Circuit Court on Aug. 23, it states the motion is made in the best interest of justice.
Current Flambeau School Board President Joel Taylor said, “This is the outcome that we have expected all along.” He continued by adding, “we are happy that Mrs. Hauser can put it behind her.”
Hauser has continued to serve on the school’s board and is currently an active member.
The request to dismiss charges was filed by Rusk County Assistant District Attorney Emily Nelson. The filing states the request was being made without prejudice and, “In the best interest of justice.”
The motion was accepted by Chippewa County Circuit Court Judge James M. Isaacson, who was serving on the case after former Rusk County Circuit Court Judge Steven P. Anderson recused himself from the proceedings.
According to the criminal complaint, in January 2021, a Flambeau School teacher had received an email from a parent threatening that teacher to change the grade of their child. A former school board member requested a special school board meeting but had been denied by Hauser.
An administrator at the school told the investigator that the school’s statute does not specify when a special board meeting needs to occur following a request. The administrator also said Hauser had discussed the issues with the teacher requesting the special meeting.
Because of the threatening email, the teacher had allegedly requested an opportunity to speak during the Feb. 17 school board meeting.
Two school board members had allegedly requested to hold a special meeting however, according to the complainant, Hauser did not allegedly schedule the special meeting from the school board members’ requests.
According to the criminal complaint, the Flambeau School Employee Anti-Harassment policy designates the District Administrator as the individual to accept and receive complaints and to either begin an investigation or designate a specific person to conduct the process.
Also related to this incident, Erica A. Schley, 42, the Flambeau School District Administrator, was charged with one felony count of misconduct in office – act/inconsistent of duty and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Schley is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on Sept. 21 for a preliminary hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.