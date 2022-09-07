Charges against the former Flambeau School Board President were dismissed following a motion to dismiss the charges. 

Julie CJ Hauser, 64, Tony, had been charged with one felony count of misconduct while in office – failing to perform known duty and one felony count of misconduct in officer – acting in excess of authority.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.